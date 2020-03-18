No one has seized the moment more aggressively than Hogan — a Republican running a blue state, chairman of the National Governors Association and past presidential aspirant.

AD

AD

He was among the first to close schools and shutter restaurants. Bowser soon followed his lead. Northam, a physician, has played it far differently, emphasizing restraint.

“When the national government isn’t really setting the standard affirmatively — and that’s what we have right now — the states and city leaders have to largely do this on their own,” said Mark Rozell, head of the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University.

That can create a patchwork response. As Maryland and District bars sat empty Tuesday night, the St. Patrick’s Day crowds could cross the river to Virginia, where restaurants were still open — althoughNortham had banned gatherings of more than 10 people.

AD

Wednesday evening, Hogan voiced frustration with Northam’s approach for the second time in a week, telling a Fox 5 interviewer that shutting the Virginia restaurants “would be a good step...If we really need to shut down this community transmission, we’re all in this together, and we’ve got to work together as a team.”

From Bowser’s barbs on Twitter to Hogan’s command-center bravado and Northam’s posture as a concerned pediatrician, the three approaches have been as contrasting as the areas they represent.

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser approaches a microphone to speak about the city’s response to the coronavirus on Monday in Washington. With her are Carrie Stoltzfus, executive director of Food & Friends, and Christopher Rodriguez, D.C. director of the Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency. (Jacquelyn Martin/Associated Press)

Taking the lead

Hogan’s announcements have telegraphed control, including a news conference inside an emergency operations center, flanked by National Guard members in fatigues. Behind him was a map of the world showing live updates of the global spread of what the World Health Organization had hours earlier labeled a pandemic.

AD

AD

“This is escalating quickly,” he warned, adding that people older than 60 should stay at home indefinitely. The state had just 13 cases at that point, and widespread social distancing was not underway. But Hogan said major disruptions were on the horizon. On the governor’s Facebook page, some of his supporters called his actions “mass hysteria” and “delusional.”

The next day, he shut down schools statewide for two weeks, minutes after Ohio became the first in the country to do so. Hogan put Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford (R) in charge of state government so he could focus on the virus response. He was incensed by Facebook photos showing people openly flouting his advice.

“All weekend, there’s pictures of thousands of people partying in bars that are going to, you know, infect their parents and grandparents,” he said in an interview in Annapolis. “So, you know, then we have to take further action. . . . I don’t have time to debate anything or ask permission.”

AD

AD

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan — pictured with Deputy Health Secretary Fran Phillips and Dennis Schrader, the chief operating officer and Medicaid director for the state’s health department — announces the postponement of the state’s April 28 Democratic presidential primary to June 2 on Tuesday in Annapolis. (Brian Witte/Associated Press)

Hogan, 63, is widely popular, especially since his high-profile battle with cancer during his first term, in 2015. He was courted by the Never Trump wing of the Republican Party last year as a potential primary challenger to the president, and observers say his leadership during this crisis could fuel a future run for higher office.

In the past three weeks, Hogan has leaned into his role as chairman of the National Governors Association, visiting the White House Situation Room twice and tweeting photos of himself seated beside Vice President Pence each time. He casts himself as a leader getting it right, and acts as a spokesman for governors struggling to secure resources. On Wednesday alone, he had six live television interviews.

Although he says criticizing the widely panned federal response is unhelpful, Hogan is quick to complain that the U.S. government is behind on testing capability and may never catch up. He said governors on the front lines must act first.

AD

AD

“We’re going to push forward without waiting,” he said. “We’re going to say, ‘We’re moving forward. Please come help us.’ ”

Hogan, who was a suburban real estate developer before becoming governor in 2014, drew national attention for his handling of riots in Baltimore after just a year in office. He called in the National Guard before city leaders asked for that help, then spent the rest of the week urging residents to keep the peace.

“Frankly, I thought that was a big challenge,” he said this week. “That was like a Caribbean vacation compared to this. That was like nothing.”

He said it was a National Governors Association briefing from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in mid-February that first crystallized for him the epidemic was a grave concern. He then created a panel of epidemiologists and other advisers, who convinced him that drastic action was the only useful option. The approach dovetailed with his instinct.

AD

AD

“Under the state of emergency,” he said, “I have the power to do almost anything.”

Hogan, who routinely calls for national unity, said his “phone’s ringing off the hook” with governors sharing tips and looking for solutions.

With Maryland in a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the legislature’s sole focus should be those measures immediately necessary to protect the public health and safety of Marylanders. The General Assembly must take these three actions no later than Tuesday: — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) March 13, 2020

Democrats who control the General Assembly have bristled at his aggression. The governor initially included the legislature’s presiding officers in his briefings. But not long after he sought to curtail public gatherings, he tweeted that the legislature may need to adjourn immediately — weeks ahead of schedule.

Once leaders said they needed more time, Hogan had the Maryland National Guard stationed outside the State House.

Many Democrats said privately that they thought the governor was trying to use the pandemic to force them out of Annapolis before they could enact landmark education legislation that Hogan derides as too costly. They ultimately passed it, along with hundreds of millions in tax increases, before adjourning Wednesday.

Local and federal concerns

LaQuandra Nesbitt, center, director of the D.C. Department of Health, joins Mayor Muriel E. Bowser, right, and other officials at a news conference last week. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

In D.C., Bowser (D) has been conscious of Hogan’s fast-moving tactics, aware that many in her city are affected by them.

AD

AD

Maryland forced her hand in what she said was her toughest decision yet: the order on Friday to close D.C. Public Schools for two weeks. Bowser wasn’t convinced that the order would be effective in containing the virus, but she knew that many D.C. teachers live in Maryland and needed to care for their own children, whose schools had shuttered the previous day.

“It was a tough decision to say to kids, families and teachers that we are going to interrupt learning and hope that it works,” she said in an interview.

Covid-19 poses one of the biggest challenges yet for Bowser, 47, who rose from working at a small insurance office to becoming mayor of her hometown in 2015. She contended with a 2016 blizzard that shut down the region, school scandals in 2018 that forced her to oust top education officials and a surge in mass public demonstrations after President Trump took office.

AD

AD

Bowser said it was the health screening of passengers at Dulles International Airport in early February that made her realize that a major crisis was on the way.

“Those were early signs that, hey, this is a serious issue, we are going to have to know as much as we can so that we can communicate thoroughly to D.C. residents,” she said.

She formed coronavirus task forces within the government on Feb. 28. Eight days later, on a Saturday, Bowser was home in Northwest Washington when she got a call alerting her to the District’s first case, which turned out to be the rector of a historic Episcopalian church in Georgetown.

Within a week, D.C. had 10 positive cases, including some with no known exposure. Bowser declared the city’s first-ever public health emergency, following the region’s first broad self-quarantine order, for parishioners at Christ Church Georgetown.

AD

Even as some residents called on her to bring the city to a standstill, Bowser said she would make her decisions “based on science” and guidance from public health experts in her government and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“All of this is moving and evolving, and evolving quickly,” she said. “My approach has been to be urgent, decisive — but not be chaotic.”

But the directives out of her administration have frequently changed — sometimes barely 24 hours apart.

For example, administration officials on Friday said restaurants could continue operating as long as hundreds of people were not packed into the same room or banquet hall. By Sunday, the government banned bar seating and service to standing patrons. The order morphed Monday into an outright prohibition on onsite drinking and eating.

“The situation has evolved so rapidly that we may need to update our guidance at any given moment,” Bowser said.

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser examines a coronavirus information display at the University of the District of Columbia on Friday. (Andrew Harnik/Associated Press)

At news conferences, she was openly sympathetic, saying she understood the stress that residents and businesses faced.

But on social media, she has been more feisty and direct. The morning after a restaurant group said it would not comply with new restrictions on eateries and “bow down to pressure from the mayor’s office,” Bowser vowed on Twitter to “use the full force” of government to enforce compliance.

The restaurant group relented.

“When we talk about an economic recovery, everyone will be better off if we get through this more quickly,” Bowser said. “That’s how we arrived at very difficult decisions to put our government on modified operations, to send our kids home to do distance learning and to prohibit mass gatherings.”

Bowser has largely refrained from criticizing Trump or the federal government’s handling of coronavirus testing and preparation. Advisers say she wants to avoid playing politics. She also needs the federal government’s approval to activate the National Guard in the city, a process she has started.

“We are in a unique position as the nation’s capital,” said John Falcicchio, her chief of staff. “The mayor has to make sure the city is still running, but what we do is still important because it reflects how the nation is going as well.”

A quieter approach

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam provides updates about the coronavirus at the Patrick Henry Building in Richmond on Sunday. (Daniel Sangjib Min/Associated Press)

It has been Northam (D), the most soft-spoken of the three, who has been most critical of Trump.

“We wouldn’t be where we are today with the challenges that we have if this had been taken seriously by national leadership back in December and January,” the governor said in an interview.

Northam, 60, is a pediatric neurologist who spent eight years in the Army and treated soldiers wounded in the first Persian Gulf War. His low-key speaking style seems more suited to the bedside of a sick child than the din of public life.

Sitting in his office in Richmond this week — windows open, shirt collar unbuttoned — Northam projected little of the urgency that he described.

“We’re fighting a biological war right now,” he said, “and it’s kind of like if someone started dropping bombs on the United States, and our leader said this is going to go away, it’s going to disappear, it’s going to be a miracle. It would leave us, as the states, to defend ourselves.”

He credited the Trump administration with taking a more serious approach in recent days, but said the lack of early testing nationwide left states grappling in the dark about the scope of the crisis.

Northam, who has been in office since 2018, had his own leadership questioned last year when a racist photo surfaced from his 1984 medical school yearbook page. He defied widespread calls to resign, and has since regained support from fellow Democrats after vowing to work for racial equity.

Few have publicly criticized his handling of the coronavirus crisis. One prominent Republican lawmaker called for a special session of the General Assembly to address the pandemic, but Northam brushed that aside, saying he can propose fixes to the state budget when the legislature returns for a veto session next month.

Some Democrats have complained behind the scenes that Northam isn’t doing enough to shut down businesses and support workers. Although he leads a newly blue state, the governor is from the conservative wing of his party, and is conscious of Virginia’s status as fiscally cautious and friendly to business.

Northam announced Friday that schools would be closed, a day later than Hogan and a day after saying he would leave it up to school systems to make their own decisions. In near-daily news conferences, conducted in a vast meeting room with chairs for reporters spaced far apart, he has slowly escalated his calls for limits on public gatherings.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam speaks at a news conference in Richmond on Tuesday as Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney listens in the background. (Dean Hoffmeyer/Richmond Times-Dispatch via Associated Press)

He set up a task force late last month headed by Cabinet secretaries of health and public safety, and established another working group to gauge the economic effect of the crisis and response.

Northam said he has been in discussions about using National Guard troops to establish Mobile Army Surgical Hospital-like facilities in tents, and is talking with other states about bringing in doctors if Virginia’s caseload skyrockets.

He hasn’t spoken personally with Hogan or Bowser, but says that their staffs have been in regular contact. And he declined to second-guess their more aggressive public postures.

“Everybody has different ways to lead,” Northam said. “My experience has always been . . . I can come in and lead by example, and be in charge but also be calm.”

In medicine, he said, he learned the value of a steady temper by dealing with situations in which a child is dying or needs to be resuscitated. “I have seen people come in and start hollering and throwing things and cursing at people, and the outcome is not usually good,” he said.