As of Monday afternoon, 2,840 people in the region had been infected, with 51 deaths. Officials have repeatedly warned that area hospitals will soon be overwhelmed by a crush of new patients.

AD

Hogan said that, without further action, the national capital region might soon resemble the New York metro area, which has become a global epicenter for the virus.

AD

“We are no longer asking or suggesting Marylanders to stay home,” he said during a news conference in Annapolis. “We are directing them.”

The order from D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said city residents should leave their homes only for essential errands such as grocery shopping, essential travel, some outdoor recreation and to perform business and government functions deemed essential.

Violators can face fines and jail time.

Several other states, including California and Michigan, have already taken such measures to keep people from spreading the disease. Together, the orders by Hogan, Bowser and Northam affect about 14.2 million people, just as the warmer spring weather begins to take hold.

AD

Many area residents have already been working from home for weeks, juggling that challenge with the demands of antsy children who are knee-deep in remote learning exercises launched by their schools.

AD

Maryland’s order was set to go into effect at 8 p.m. Monday, with violators subject to one year in jail or a fine of as much as $5,000, or both.

Hogan said that, after repeatedly pleading for residents to stop gathering in groups at parks and other locations, “We’re cracking down on enforcement.”

“This is a deadly public health crisis,” he said.

The order prohibits residents from leaving home except for trips considered essential, such as venturing out for food and medicine. People can still take walks, jog, pick up takeout food from a restaurant and go out to perform essential tasks — such as to fix a plumbing issue — but should not be congregating in large groups or shopping for leisure, Hogan said.

He called on essential businesses to scale down their operations and reduce staff to limit in-person interactions with customers and to institute telework as much as possible.

The governor said no Maryland resident should be traveling outside of the state unless it is “absolutely necessary” and asked Marylanders who have recently traveled outside the state to self-quarantine for 14 days.

AD

AD

Hogan said residents should avoid public transportation unless they are essential workers, and reschedule nonessential appointments of any kind. Notices are being posted at all entrances to the state on highways, at airports and at train stations. The governor said residents can still step outside if they maintain social distancing.

“People are not locked in their homes,” he said.

Hogan emphasized the importance of the national capital region to the nation’s coronavirus response. There are more than 440,000 federal workers in the District, Maryland and Virginia. The National Institutes of Health and the Food and Drug Administration, which have been working on a coronavirus vaccine, are headquartered in Maryland.

AD

“A major outbreak among our critical federal workforce could be catastrophic,” Hogan said.

AD

Northam’s stay-at-home order was set to take effect Monday and last through June 10.

Under it, Virginians cannot go out except for food, supplies, work, medical care or to get fresh air or exercise, Northam said. Beaches are closed, except for exercising or fishing.

Restaurants may remain open, but only for takeout. Nonessential retail may stay open as well, as long as they continue to observe social distancing.

Gatherings of 10 more people will be punishable by as much as a year in jail or a fine of as much as $2,500, or both, Northam said.

Northam had been hesitant to take a harder line on social distancing measures that are already hurting the state’s economy. He said he was moved to act Monday after a warm weekend that drew people to pack the state’s beaches.

AD

The beachgoers “are completely ignoring what we’re doing,’ Northam said, sounding uncharacteristically angry. “You are being very, very selfish because you’re putting all of us — especially our health care providers — at risk. To date, this has been a suggestion to Virginians. Today it’s an order.”

AD

Those more aggressive steps came as the number of cases in the region again dramatically spiked Monday.

Maryland reported 174 new infections, pushing the state’s total to 1,413 confirmed cases, with 15 deaths. Health officials said 13,316 tests in the state have come back negative.

Virginia announced 130 additional cases, bringing its total number of infections to 1,021, with 26 deaths as of Monday afternoon. Six people died in Virginia over the weekend.

AD

The District, which releases its results in the evenings, had 405 cases and nine deaths as of Sunday night.

District officials Monday urged residents who experience symptoms of covid-19 to seek medical care, saying some people appear not to be doing that. Bowser pointed out that three of the five D.C. residents who died over the weekend had not been hospitalized.

Bowser encouraged residents to see a doctor and get a test if advised to do so, regardless of their immigration status. D.C. resident typically need a doctor’s order to get tested.

City officials released the number to a bilingual call center at Mary’s Center, a community clinic in Adams Morgan, for residents who are experiencing systems but don’t have a primary care doctor. The number is 1-844-796-2797

AD

AD

“If you’re not feeling well, if you have symptoms of covid-19, fever, cough or shortness of breath, we need you to call a doctor or health care provider, and we need you to stay home,” Bowser said.

The mayor said the District is opening its own testing site for police officers, firefighters and Department of Corrections officers, who have become infected in increasing numbers.

On Monday, a sixth member of the D.C. police department tested positive; officers are out on quarantine. In the fire department, 14 have tested positive, and 177 are quarantined. One member of the Department of Corrections has tested positive, and 71 are quarantined.

Up until now, first-responders who showed symptoms or feared they had been exposed have sought testing with private doctors or at clinics. The new site was scheduled to open Monday at the fire department’s training academy at Blue Plains. Those who want to be tested will still need a doctor’s referral, Bowser said.

AD

AD

Police and fire union officials called the move long-overdue. They said it could help to more quickly identify sick members, and get others under precautionary quarantine back to work faster.

“It’s a great start,” said Stephen Bigelow Jr., the president of the police union. “The most important part is to keep people who aren’t infected working.”

Bowser said a drive-through and walk-up site at the United Medical Center, the District’s only public health hospital, will be up and running by the end of the week.

That site, which will be operated with George Washington University Hospital, will be open to District residents whose doctors have ordered a test.

In Maryland, three coronavirus testing sites also opened Monday — in Anne Arundel County’s Glen Burnie area, Charles County’s Waldorf community and in the Bel Air portion of Harford County. A screening site opened at FedEx Field in Largo in Prince George’s County.

The sites are reserved for health care workers, first responders, elderly residents and residents in group homes or are deemed “medically unstable” by their doctor, said Fran Phillips, Maryland’s deputy secretary of public health. Only people who have an order from their doctor or have an appointment will be tested, she said.

AD

“This is for at-risk people with symptoms of the disease who will not be tested in emergency rooms or crowded physicians offices,” Phillips said.

She said the sites were designed to “pull people away from” emergency rooms and doctors’ offices and provide an alternative site.

Hogan said the lack of resources to fight the virus will be felt most acutely inside area hospitals, where doctors and nurses attending to a growing tide of new patients need more respirator masks and other protective gear.

“They are in danger,” Hogan said, calling the shortfall “the greatest tragedy of this crisis.”

“We’re pushing to get supplies everywhere we can get them,” he said. “There simply is not enough of all of these things.”

Ovetta Wiggins, Fenit Nirappil, Darran Simon, Dana Hedgpeth, Peter Hermann and Gregory S. Schneider contributed to this report.