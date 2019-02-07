Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan speaks out against a measure that would enable local school boards to decide whether school starts before or after Labor Day during a news conference on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 in Annapolis, Md. The Republican governor said his 2016 executive order requiring school to start after Labor Day is widely supported by Maryland residents, and he said he is confident voters would overturn legislation before the General Assembly to change that, if the measure passes. (Brian Witte/Associated Press)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Gov. Larry Hogan is speaking out against a measure to allow local school districts to decide whether schools start before or after Labor Day, but supporters say they just want to give local jurisdictions an option.

The Republican governor held a news conference Thursday to criticize a measure now before the Democrat-controlled General Assembly.

Hogan says he believes a majority of state residents support his 2016 executive order requiring schools to start after Labor Day. He says he believes residents will petition the bill to the ballot and reject it, if “out-of-touch” lawmakers pass the measure.

Sen. Paul Pinsky, a Democrat who is sponsoring the bill, says politics should be taken out of the matter. He says the decision should be returned to local officials closer to communities.

