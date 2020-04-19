The Baltimore Sun reports about 700 inmates scheduled for release in the next four months could see their return to society expedited. The accelerated parole provision would cover about 100 inmates.
More than 18,000 inmates are incarcerated in state prisons.
The executive order would not apply to inmates convicted of sex offenses. It contains a provision that requires victims of inmates’ crimes be notified about any early release.
Hogan and other state officials have expressed concern about the spread of coronavirus in prisons.
One inmate has died and more than 100 have tested positive for the coronavirus in Maryland prisons.
