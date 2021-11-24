State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby called the announcement a political stunt.
“Had the governor set aside his philosophical differences and chosen to meet, or even to talk to me, I would have been happy to show him the data that he’s now making contingent on my office’s funding,” Mosby said.
Hogan also announced stepped-up visibility patrols in the city involving five state agencies, including Maryland State Police.
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott welcomed the return of state troopers.
“We’re glad to have them back,” Scott said. “That partnership has always been something that has been fruitful for us.”
Hogan said he will introduce legislation to address the use of illegally possessed guns and legislation to require the tracking of information on sentences for violent crimes.