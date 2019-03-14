MARYLAND

Hogan to Trump: More work visas needed

Gov. Larry Hogan (R) on Thursday pressed Trump administration officials to grant more work visas to immigrants, arguing that seasonal laborers are a pillar of the Chesapeake Bay’s seafood industry.

The federal government has imposed new caps on the H-2B visa program and begun awarding them in a lottery, rather than the first-come, first-served basis that was in place.

Hogan’s letter to the administration said Maryland’s $355 million seafood industry could not survive a shortage of H-2B workers for a second year.

Maryland’s crab processing houses last year reported they could secure only a fraction of the visas needed to operate their plants.

— Erin Cox

Newsroom shooting suspect weighs plea

The man charged in the Capital Gazette newsroom shooting filed a deadline extension request Thursday to consider an insanity plea, citing an overwhelming amount of evidence submitted by the prosecution in the past month.

Defense attorneys asked Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge Laura Ripken for up to a 90-day extension.

Jarrod Ramos, 39, faces 23 counts for killing five people at the office in Annapolis on June 28.

Police say Ramos killed Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, Rebecca Smith, Wendi Winters and John McNamara. Six staff members survived the attack.

Ripken previously granted two extensions of the deadline to explore the plea that asserts a person could not understand the criminality of his or her actions at the time of the crime.

In filings Thursday, the defense argued that state prosecutors intentionally withheld vital information over the past eight months.

The state has 15 days to respond to the motion, “which we intend to do in writing,” said state’s attorney spokeswoman Emily Morse.

— Baltimore Sun

Breeding program ends after 52 years

The last of a flock of 75 whooping cranes has left a U.S. Geological Survey site in Maryland, marking the end of a breeding program that began in 1967.

There were fewer than 50 whooping cranes alive when the Patuxent Research Refuge program began with a one-winged bird named Canus in the 1960s.

While still vulnerable, the population is around 700, thanks to efforts including artificial insemination and biologists dressing in crane costumes.

USGS officials say its breeding research is no longer needed.

The whooping cranes have gone to research institutions and zoos in Virginia, Florida, Texas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Louisiana and Canada.

— Baltimore Sun

THE REGION

Police: Teen killed, then dumped in river

A 16-year-old was killed in a home in Landover Hills, Md., before his body was driven to Stafford County, Va., and later found near the Rappahannock River, police said.

The body of Jacson Chicas of Falls Church was found about 5 a.m. Saturday by a Stafford County sheriff’s deputy. It appears as if there was trauma to his body, the sheriff’s office said.

Chicas was identified after detectives released a photo showing a tattoo on his left forearm.

Authorities say he was killed in the 7000 block of Varnum Street.

Prince George’s police took over the homicide investigation Thursday. Police said they do not think the killing was random.

— Lynh Bui