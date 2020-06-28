A man with a well-documented history of harassing the Capital Gazette’s journalists pleaded guilty in October to all 23 counts against him in the 2018 newsroom rampage.
Killed were John McNamara, Gerald Fischman, Wendi Winters, Rob Hiaasen and Rebecca Smith.
The proclamation from Hogan comes after state lawmakers unanimously passed a joint resolution last year to name June 28 “Freedom of the Press Day” in Maryland, the newspaper reported.
