Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced a $13 million plan to address unrelenting violent crime in Baltimore City, which the Republican chief executive described as “completely unacceptable.”

A state-of-the-art violent crime operations center would open in the city to host 200 law enforcement officers from 16 federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, Hogan said, including an elite team of Maryland state troopers, a dedicated prosecutor and members of FBI anti-gang units.

The governor also proposed charging repeat violent offenders with federal crimes and said he will introduce legislation to increase minimum sentences to 10 years for repeat offenders who use a gun to commit violence. Other legislation would allow publication of detailed, judge-by-judge information on sentences handed down for violent crimes across the state.

Baltimore had more than 300 homicides in 2018, down slightly from the previous year. A Washington Post investigation last month showed police had made arrests in just 27 percent of homicide cases.

“All of the initiatives I have announced today are about attacking this violent crime crisis with everything we’ve got and ramping up federal, state, and local law enforcement in the city,” Hogan’s statement said. “Let me be crystal clear, I have absolutely no tolerance whatsoever for these gangs and these violent criminals who are causing lawlessness in the streets of Baltimore. Enough is enough.”