Hogan says the bonuses recognize the hard work of state employees, who have overcome significant challenges to deliver essential services to Marylanders during this public health emergency.
The supplemental budget for the bonuses will need approval by the General Assembly. If they are approved, they would take effect April 14 for most employees and April 21 for University System of Maryland employees.
