“Viewed on its own, it is disturbing enough that there seemed to be a complete lack of responsibility over spending and executive-level decisions,” said Sen. Clarence Lam, a Democrat who co-chairs the oversight panel. “I’m also worried that it points to a troublesome pattern of personnel problems, particularly when it comes the administration’s political appointees.”

Lawmakers have said McGrath has declined requests to appear before the committee to answer questions. Bruce Marcus, McGrath’s attorney, wrote in an email Wednesday they will review the subpoena when it’s received.

“Mr. McGrath is willing and available to address appropriate questions and to the extent possible, present a full account of relevant events,” Marcus wrote in an email.

Lawmakers say they need more information.

“The joint committee has made a strong case and laid out the fact that they don’t have the information they need to do their functions in oversight, and there needs to be accountability,” Sen. Melony Griffith, a Prince George’s County Democrat, said before the vote to issue subpoenas.

Lawmakers also voted to subpoena Matthew Sherring, a former MES employee who lawmakers say submitted expenditures on McGrath’s behalf.

McGrath became Hogan’s chief of staff on June 1 after more than three years as head of MES. He received about $233,000, a year’s salary, and a tuition reimbursement of $5,250 when he voluntarily left to work for the governor. McGrath resigned Aug. 17, two days after he defended the payout. Questions also have been raised about roughly $55,000 in expenses McGrath received, including for foreign travel.

McGrath defended receiving the payment in an op-ed in The Baltimore Sun, which first reported the payout. He noted that other executives at the board have received severance packages “over many years.”

“Leaving MES to work for the state meant I would lose around $120,000 in anticipated, future, bonus earnings,” McGrath wrote. “The severance helped to offset this expected loss and provided an additional, well-earned performance award.”

Lawmakers have focused on McGrath’s representation to board officials that Hogan approved of the payment — which the governor has denied.

On Wednesday, Hogan announced details for proposed reforms at the agency.

“Our bipartisan focus must be on addressing the systemic problems at the Maryland Environmental Service that require substantial legislative changes to its governance structure, oversight, and management,” Hogan said.

The agency carries out environmental and public works projects, mostly for local governments and the state.

One of Hogan’s proposed reforms would restructure governance and oversight at the agency that was given latitude compared to other agencies to operate as a quasi-public corporation . For example, the agency would operate under personnel policies and protocols for senior staff in line with other state agencies.

The governor also is proposing restoring the quasi-public corporation as a state agency. When it was recast from part of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources to a quasi-public corporation in 1993, MES was given flexibility by lawmakers that included exemptions from key provision of state personnel, ethics and procurement laws, the governor’s office said.

Another proposal by the governor would move to sell MES to the private sector. Under this idea, spinning off MES to the private sector would enable the state to receive value that has been created in the agency.