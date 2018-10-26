ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Gov. Larry Hogan has raised about $2.4 million in the latest fundraising period.

His campaign reported Friday that he has more than $3.3 million cash on hand to spend.

The latest fundraising period covers a two-month period, from Aug. 22 through Oct. 21. Scott Sloofman, Hogan’s campaign spokesman, says 95 percent of the Republican governor’s campaign donations in the period are from Maryland residents.

The deadline to file the latest campaign fundraising report is midnight Friday.

Democrat Ben Jealous, Hogan’s opponent, has not yet released his fundraising numbers for the period.

