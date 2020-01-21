Hogan refunded $5,000 to car dealer Len Stoler and $500 each to lobbyist Gerry Evans and his real estate company now run by his brother, among others.

Chris Ashby, a lawyer for the governor’s campaign, told The Baltimore Sun that the total refunded is about one-third of one percent of the $19 million the Republican governor’s campaign raised from 50,000 donors.

Hogan’s campaign account now has $7,656 left.