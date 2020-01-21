ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has returned $62,950 in campaign contributions, according to his campaign finance report for this month.

The contributions were returned July 30, days after the Maryland Democrats filed a complaint with the state elections board. The complaint accused dozens of donors to the Republican governor of exceeding the $6,000 limit donors can give a candidate every four years.

Hogan refunded $5,000 to car dealer Len Stoler and $500 each to lobbyist Gerry Evans and his real estate company now run by his brother, among others.

Chris Ashby, a lawyer for the governor’s campaign, told The Baltimore Sun that the total refunded is about one-third of one percent of the $19 million the Republican governor’s campaign raised from 50,000 donors.

Hogan’s campaign account now has $7,656 left.

