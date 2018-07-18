ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s campaign has announced plans for two debates, but Ben Jealous’ campaign says an agreement has not been reached yet.

Hogan’s campaign said Wednesday Hogan has agreed to participate in two televised debates in September. The campaign says the first one-hour debate would be hosted by Maryland Public Television and WBAL on Sept. 17 in association with The Baltimore Sun and the University of Baltimore.

Hogan’s campaign also said another one-hour debate would be hosted by WJLA in association with The Washington Post. It’s scheduled for Sept. 24.

But a spokeswoman for Jealous says “we have not agreed to any debates.” Jerusalem Demsas also questioned why the Hogan campaign only mentioned two debates in September, rather than later in the election cycle before November’s election.

