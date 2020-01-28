After work on the bridge caused long traffic backups, Hogan directed transportation officials in October to expedite the schedule of the project.

The deck rehabilitation project began in September 2019, after more than a decade of deferred maintenance resulted in severe deterioration of the westbound right lane, the governor’s office said.

With all-electronic tolling, cash is not accepted as payment, and drivers do not have to stop to pay tolls, because they are collected electronically.