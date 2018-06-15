ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Gov. Larry Hogan is asking for presidential disaster declaration for Maryland following heavy rainfall and flooding that hit two western counties last month.

The flooding in Frederick and Washington counties was the first of two major flooding events last month. Officials are continuing to assess damages from the second incident, which primarily affected the Baltimore area.

Hogan said in a news release Friday that the flooding in Frederick and Washington counties severely affected residents, businesses and infrastructure. He says a disaster declaration will help facilitate federal assistance for recovery and rebuilding.

Meanwhile, Hogan announced Friday that the U.S. Small Business Administration has approved his request for a physical disaster declaration that will allow businesses, homeowners, and renters in Frederick and adjacent counties to apply for low-interest loans to repair damages.

