ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Gov. Larry Hogan is asking for a presidential disaster declaration following a severe storm and flooding that hit the Baltimore area last month, devastating Ellicott City.

The governor announced the request Monday in a news release, which also said his earlier request for a disaster declaration for Frederick and Washington counties had been granted.

Those western Maryland counties were hit by flooding in mid-May.

The most recent request covers Baltimore County, Baltimore city and Howard County.

The storm that hit May 27 unleashed particularly destructive flooding in Ellicott City, turning its main street into a raging river.

A disaster declaration would open up federal aid for recovery efforts.

