ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is holding an event to mark the launch of his re-election campaign.

It’s being held at Union Jack’s Pub in Annapolis on Saturday.

Hogan is scheduled to speak, as well as Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford.

Hogan is running unopposed for the GOP nomination in the July 26 primary. He is seeking to become the first Republican governor in Maryland to be re-elected since the 1950s.

