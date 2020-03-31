Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) called President Trump’s claim that getting access to testing is no longer a problem “just not true” and said states are “flying blind,” without enough data to identify the true scope of the coronavirus epidemic.

Virginia and Maryland each reported record numbers; the District did not report new coronavirus cases Tuesday because it is shifting the release of data from evenings to mornings.

In Virginia, where 230 new infections were reported, case numbers continued to rise in the northern part of the state and in the eastern Peninsula. Arlington County added 18 cases, Fairfax County added 20 and Loudoun County added 26.

In Maryland, where 247 new patients were reported, case numbers swelled in the D.C. suburbs and the Baltimore region. Prince George’s County posted the highest number of new infections at 53, followed by Montgomery County at 47 and Baltimore County at 41. The state also reported a new death, bringing its toll to 18.

There was good news: Maryland reported that 53 coronavirus patients had been released from isolation by Tuesday afternoon. The District reported that 121 of 405 coronavirus patients had recovered as of Monday evening. Virginia has not compiled recovery data.

Maryland and Virginia have significantly ramped up testing in recent weeks, which is one reason for the surge in new cases. In Maryland, more than 16,500 tests have been conducted, about 90 percent of which have been negative. In Virginia, 13,400 tests have been administered, about 91 percent of which have been negative.

The District had reported its most new cases in a single day — 94 — on Monday, and the most new test results received, 674. It has reported nine fatalities.

With health care providers struggling to keep up, D.C. officials said Tuesday that they would start shipping out personal protective equipment to city hospitals, long-term care facilities and doctors.

Assistant City Administrator Jay Melder said the city planned to release 70 percent of its stock of equipment including hand sanitizer, gloves and masks. First responders and essential D.C. government agencies are also eligible to receive supplies.

Local officials are also turning to private companies for help. Baltimore-based athletic-ware company Under Armour said Tuesday that it is manufacturing masks, face shields and fanny packs for nearly 28,000 health care workers at the University of Maryland Medical System.

The medical system, which has 13 hospitals statewide, has “a baseline supply of personal protective equipment” but will need more in coming weeks and months, spokesman Michael Schwartzberg said in a statement.

Bob Atlas, president of the Maryland Hospital Association, said leaders at Maryland’s four dozen hospitals are “very concerned” about supplies to shield front-line workers.

“Trying to predict right now is an imperfect science,” Johns Hopkins epidemiologist Aaron Milstone said. “Patients are still coming in faster than they are going home. If the number of new patients stops or slows, we are in good shape. If it sustains for weeks or increases, it is going to test the system.”

Maryland and Virginia officials said they are consulting various computer models to get a sense of when the outbreak might peak. D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said the city will release a projection later this week.

To help with the rising load, George Washington University Hospital said it planned to offer drive-through coronavirus testing. Though it released no timetable for the facility, the hospital said it would set up tents on its Foggy Bottom campus.

Testing would be available to all D.C. residents who have an order from a provider, William Borden, the chief quality and population health officer at George Washington University Medical Faculty Associates, said in a virtual town hall with the hospital’s leadership.

“We’ve been working in our labs and the hospitals to just try to increase the testing,” Lynn Goldman, dean of the university’s Milken Institute School of Public Health, said in the town hall. “That has been one of the most frustrating things for us in public health is the lack of the availability of the test.”

Hogan, who is chairman of the National Governors Association, said in an interview on NPR’s “Morning Edition” that the president’s optimistic take on testing was “aspirational” and that none of the testing advancements Trump touted in a conference call with governors Monday so far have been deployed.

Trump had told governors that he “hasn’t heard about testing for weeks” and that the United States has tested more than any other country.

Hogan went on to say he believes the White House coronavirus team that includes Vice President Pence and Deborah Birx, the response coordinator, is working with facts, and “we’re listening to the team, the smart team.”

In a separate appearance on CNN’s “New Day,” Hogan said governors were pushing the federal government to coordinate the purchase of scarce coronavirus supplies, to avoid states be bidding against each other. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) has made the same complaint, arguing that the free market system doesn’t work in an emergency such as this because it drives up prices. Both governors are calling on the feds to step in.

Hogan called the stay-at-home order he issued Monday one of “the last tools” in his arsenal, and said he ordered people to stay home partly because epidemiologists and other scientists said the spike in Maryland’s cases resembled those two weeks ago in New York, which is the epicenter of the country’s largest coronavirus outbreak.

The shut-down orders issued by Hogan, Northam and Bowser got a boost from the top elected officials of 21 local governments in the National Capital Region, who issued a letter saying they “are joining in one voice to implore each of the more than five and a half million individuals in our region to stay home” unless performing an essential activity as permitted by authorities.

“This is the most important thing each of us can do to stop the spread of COVID-19,” the mayors, board chairs and commissioners wrote in a news release. “We must be united as one region while we each do our part to protect ourselves and each other.”

But the Republican Party of Virginia questioned why Northam set his stay-at-home order to expire on June 10 — the day after the state’s scheduled U.S. Senate primary.

Several Republicans are vying for the chance to take on Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.), and the deadline for nominating candidates for Congress is also June 9. Republicans had planned to make those picks at nominating conventions, which are prohibited by restrictions barring gatherings of more than 10 people. A stay-at-home order complicates a primary as well.

“In these challenging times, we want to give the Governor the freedom to make necessary decisions without partisan rancor, but the timeline seems all too convenient,” state GOP party Chairman Jack Wilson said in an email Tuesday. “We ask that Governor Northam show us the data that led to his decision. It is not our opinion that the Governor is purposefully engaging in voter suppression, but an explanation would help to mitigate any concerns.”

Northam’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bowser said she does not expect the city to levy criminal penalties for violating her stay-at-home order, which allows the city to jail people for up to 90 days or fine them up to $5,000.

“We expect the people of the District of Columbia to comply,” the mayor said at a news conference. “We do, of course, have penalties at our disposal but I don’t expect we will have to use them. That’s certainly my hope.”

Residents are allowed to leave home for essential business and errands and to exercise outdoors, as long as they keep distance from others outside their household and avoid team sports.

School safety officers have been redeployed to parks, playgrounds and recreation centers while school buildings are closed this month, Bowser said. On Tuesday afternoon the city closed outdoor basketball courts and recreation facilities.

The mayor also said police officers have been provided a script for enforcing the stay-at-home order, with instructions to use reminders instead of handcuffs. As an example, the mayor’s office shared a video of an officer using a loudspeaker near Lincoln Park where people were jogging and biking (which is allowed) and walking in small groups (which is allowed if they live together).

“Attention everyone: We are currently in a public health emergency,” the officer says in the video. “Your gathering puts both you and others at unnecessary risk. We are encouraging you to use proper social distancing and refrain from gathering in large groups.”

Laura Vozzella, Antonio Olivo, Fenit Nirappil, Patricia Sullivan, Kyle Swenson and Ovetta Wiggins contributed to this report.