Hogan says the declaration by the White House that it won’t cooperate with the impeachment probe “doesn’t sit well with me or a lot of other people.”

But the governor also says “this whole rush to judgment” over accusations that “we need to throw him out of office” isn’t the way the founders of the country envisioned the process.

Hogan says it’s time to gather facts and step back from “crazy politics and do the fair thing objectively.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD