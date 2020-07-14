Hoping to stave off the coronavirus spikes seen in other states, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) wrote a letter to local leaders across the state, pressing them to enforce social distancing and mask requirements in bars and restaurants.

“The vast majority of bars and restaurants in our state are in compliance, but some are flagrantly violating the law and endangering public health,” Hogan wrote in the letter to county health officers and local liquor boards. “You have the responsibility to enforce these laws. Violators should be warned, fined, have actions taken regarding their licenses, or closed if necessary.”

Hogan’s letter came after Maryland reported 733 new cases on Tuesday — its largest daily increase since June 5 — while the state’s seven-day average jumped to its highest mark since mid-June. The biggest spike came in Prince George’s County, which reported its highest daily total since June 5.

Maryland also reported a daily uptick in hospitalizations and ICU bed usage, with 29 more people hospitalized — bringing the current statewide number to 415 — and 10 more patients in intensive care.

In the letter, Hogan warned that the positivity rate among Maryland residents under 35 is 84 percent higher than it is for residents 35 and older.

“At least 12 states have already moved to re-close bars and restaurants — we do not want to be forced to take the action here in Maryland,” Hogan said.

The governor noted an executive order signed last month requires all staff to wear face coverings while working, prohibits people from congregating in bar areas and limits service to six people at a table, while utilizing every other booth and customers seated six feet apart.

Michael Ricci, a spokesman for Hogan, said the latest numbers “continue to tell us we need to stay vigilant.” He said the state is closely monitoring the rising positivity rate among younger people, and an increasing number of cases connected to noncompliance in bars and restaurants.

In Virginia, the number of coronavirus patients needing hospitalization has risen by 43 percent over the past eight days, up to 1,127 on Tuesday from the state’s low of 792 on July 6. Virginia’s seven-day average of new cases hit a low of 498 on June 21 but has consistently climbed upward, jumping to 815 as of Tuesday.

Cases in Northern Virginia have held steady or ticked slightly downward in the past month, even as the state’s average daily caseload outside the D.C. suburbs has doubled during that time, fueled by spikes in the Hampton Roads region.

Virginia Beach has reported 817 cases since the start of the pandemic, with 40 percent of all the city's cases being detected in the past two weeks. The city saw a respite in its caseload Tuesday, with its 15 new cases less than one-tenth of the previous day’s number.

Statewide, Virginia reported 801 new cases Tuesday, which was slightly below is seven-day average — and the first time since July 6 its daily caseload was below the average.

The District reported 40 new cases Tuesday, below its daily average of 54 cases. It’s the fifth consecutive day without a coronavirus-related fatality in the city.

Health experts have praised leaders across the region for increasing their capacity of hospital beds but worry that an increase in cases could lead to more beds being needed.

Eric Houpt, chief of the infectious diseases unit at UVA Health in Charlottesville, said health experts are concerned residents could stop taking necessary precautions as restrictions are gradually lifted. If people don’t continue to wash hands, socially distance and wear masks, the region could see spikes similar to what is unfolding in other states.

“The virus is still around and still circulating and being transmitted,” he said. “We do have hospital capacity but let’s hope we don’t need it.”

The District, Maryland and Virginia reported 1,574 cases on Tuesday, nearly identical to the 1,576 cases reported Sunday — the two highest days since June 7. Maryland and Virginia each reported nine fatalities.

While caseloads have increased, the region’s seven-day average number of deaths on Tuesday dropped to 24, a level last seen in early April. D.C. health officials cautioned Monday that deaths are a lagging indicator and could increase in the coming weeks if caseloads continue to rise.