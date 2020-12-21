They were supposed to celebrate 45 years of marriage this winter with a big family dinner on Christmas Eve. Now Haoua will spend the holidays with just one of her four children.

“Every time I think about spending the holiday apart from my other kids, I get tears in my eyes,” she said. “But I don’t want to give any chance, any chance, for covid to come back into my life.”

To get through the month, Haoua said she will focus on writing a book about her late husband’s life.

Hundreds of thousands of families in the United States who lost loved ones to covid-19 are spending their first winter holidays with an empty seat at the table. They are figuring out whether to hang lights, if they should continue old traditions and how to stomach the holiday cards of smiling families when the pandemic has shattered their own. And through it all, they are trapped at home, desperate to mourn with relatives but acutely aware of the risks of coming together.

The holiday season has also shed light on how the pandemic has upended institutions meant provide solace during times of grief. Counseling sessions and support groups are almost all virtual. Places of worship, which can provide comfort during winter holidays, have proved vulnerable to coronavirus outbreaks.

Choranda Johnson, a 39-year-old veteran in Delaware, begged her dad not to return to church in the summer. But Kevin Taylor trusted his pastors, and they decided to reopen for in-person services in the late spring.

After months of strict quarantine, where Taylor and Johnson saw each other only for masked walks, Taylor returned to the pews with hundreds of others. Days after, he woke up with sniffles and a runny nose. About a month later, as hundreds of other parishioners lined up for coronavirus testing and the state forced the church to temporarily shutter, the 63-year-old Air Force veteran was dead.

Now less than a week away from her first Christmas without her dad, Johnson has struggled to embrace the holiday spirit.

“I don’t feel like celebrating anything,” she said. “I want to scream most days.”

Johnson said her dad, a man who always seemed to be smiling, would have wanted her to enjoy the holiday with her family. But her fear of catching and spreading the coronavirus has further complicated plans for a holiday already sullied by grief. After days of back-and-forth, she decided to skip seeing her siblings and her mom, who is suddenly alone in the house she shared with her husband for 43 years.

“None of us want to experience the kind of hell that we all went through again,” Johnson said, reflecting on the “weeks of limbo” when she and the rest of her family waited to see if anyone else would fall ill.

Other families, too bereaved to feign celebration, have decided to cancel the holidays altogether. In a Facebook group of people who have lost loved ones to covid-19, dozens of people have spoken out against this year’s festivities.

“Every time I try to play Christmas music it makes me tear up & sad,” one user wrote. “I keep trying to play it but this year it isn’t the same. So I’m going to play something else.”

Naeha Quasba, a 33-year-old physician in Baltimore, decided against purchasing a Christmas tree for the first time this year after losing her father, Ramash Quasba, to covid-19 in September.

“It’s about honoring our dad,” she said. “And also, I really just don’t feel like it.”

Last Christmas Eve, Quasba gave birth to her son. That day, she took a picture of her dad holding him in a Santa Claus hat, his eyes brimming with pride beneath round glasses.

Quasba’s son will turn one next week without his grandfather.

Susan and Robert Dorrill have never felt less able to celebrate or more resentful of the string lights and Christmas cards that fill their neighborhood in Thomasville, N.C.

Everything felt dark since their 19-year-old son, Chad Dorrill, died of covid-19 on Sept. 26. Christmas Day, once the pinnacle of joy for their family of five, is almost unbearable.

Who would advocate for the Charlie Brown tree, a little lopsided but charming in its imperfection? Who would string the lights around the very top of the tree without the baby of the family, who grew to be 6-foot-3? And who would eat the Nestle’s chocolate milk or instant mashed potatoes growing stale in the cupboard?

“Everyone is happy and bringing cookies to everyone, and it’s like I don’t even want to go to the mailbox,” Susan said. “It just hurts too much to see other families fully intact this year.”

The Dorrills will not be celebrating Christmas this year. Instead, they are still waiting, dreaming, for the sound of the basketball smacking the driveway pavement, echoing throughout the house as Chad trudged back upstairs.

Other families, however, are finding comfort, no matter how fleeting, in holiday routines. Bethany Hardy, a 46-year-old living in Arlington, made a point to buy a tree in honor of her late mother, Dianne Young, a Christmas-lover who died of covid-19 on April 9 at 73 years old.

“This was such an important holiday to her, so celebrating feels like a form of a tribute,” Hardy said.

But it has not been easy. The very thing bringing Hardy closer to her mother’s memory has also exacerbated her grief. The night Hardy began to decorate the tree, she said she suddenly began to cry and collapsed on the coach next to her 7-year-old son.

“The fact that I never saw her at the end and haven’t seen my family since she died, there is still this feeling of it not being real,” Hardy said. “So when I get in these emotional experiences and something reminds me of her, I feel like it’s happening again.”

From the couch, Hardy stared at the half-hung string lights and decided she was done for the night.

“Mom,” her son advised. “We don’t have to do everything in one day.”

Hardy finished decorating the tree days later.