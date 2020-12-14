The first time Tricia Fonzi of York, Pa., spent Thanksgiving with her husband’s family, she was dumbfounded. While Tricia’s family spent most holidays lounging around in pajamas or sweatpants, her mother-in-law prepared the entire Thanksgiving dinner dressed in a long plaid wool skirt, a crisp white blouse and a red cardigan sweater.

Wrote Tricia: “It was like watching something out of a magazine come to life — basting the turkey while wearing the perfect Thanksgiving outfit.”

For Barbara Hatchl, the new holiday experience was more than cosmetic.

“My family was not the hugging type,” wrote Barbara, of Annapolis, Md. Her in-laws were. At holidays and birthdays, every person entering and leaving the house was embraced.

“It could take a while to get in and out of the door,” Barbara wrote. “After several years, my parents moved into a retirement community and one day when my husband and I were leaving, we got a hug from my mother. It took my father a little longer, but he too started the tradition as we said goodbye.

“I miss the hugs.”

Stu Work came from a family whose Thanksgiving menu was straight out of the Betty Crocker cookbook. So he was surprised to see something he didn’t expect on his in-laws’ Thanksgiving table: sauerkraut.

“The moist sauerkraut — sautéed in butter with onions and simmered with a bit of red wine — turned out to be a wonderful accompaniment to turkey and added another tasty layer to leftover sandwiches,” wrote Stu, of Columbia, Md. “I was an instant convert and am now the Johnny Appleseed — Johann Sauerkraut? — of this German tradition.”

The first Thanksgiving meal Kelly Lang celebrated with her husband Mike’s family featured something she had never seen served: pickles and olives, both green and black.

“I still have not embraced this addition but now my children have accepted it as part of our tradition,” wrote Kelly, of Leesburg, Va. “Every year someone has to remind me to buy these items to add to our feast.”

For Glenn McGrath of Lynchburg, Va., it wasn’t what you ate at a family celebration but how quickly.

“I got married in 1970 to a wonderful woman, Diane, who is one of 11 children,” wrote Glenn. “We went up to her family home in Dover, Pa., that initial winter of our marriage.”

At his first dinner with Diane’s family, Glenn carefully cut off a couple morsels of turkey and prepared his food with a bit of seasoning.

“I looked around the table and was stunned to realize everyone else was finished eating, and the younger siblings were all staring at me,” wrote Glenn. “Diane shrugged it off and said, ‘When you’re in a family this big, you eat fast or you won’t get any seconds.’”

Cathy Henry’s husband grew up in a part of the Midwest where wedding receptions consisted of cake and punch in the church hall. When they attended their first wedding together he was impressed by the filet mignon dinner and the open bar.

“During the reception, he asked me when the couple would open their gifts and was flummoxed when I told him they wouldn’t,” wrote Cathy, of Annandale, Va. “I had never seen gifts opened at a wedding reception. He had never seen anyone receive wrapped gifts at a party and take them home, still wrapped, to open later.”

The first time Elena Widder visited her husband’s family during Hanukkah, she asked her mother-in-law if they were going to light Hanukkah candles.

“Of course,” she replied. Then she told Elena to go to the window and “turn the bulb.”

Wrote Elena: “Her idea of ‘lighting the candles’ was to turn the next bulb on the electric Hanukkah menorah.”

Elena had grown up lighting real candles, taking turns with her sister and brother.

“The next year, I gave my in-laws a menorah and real candles and would call each year after to ask if they were lighting the ‘real’ one too,” wrote Elena, of Silver Spring, Md.

After her mother-in-law died, Elena found the old electric menorah. She was tempted to claim it, but it was held together with duct tape and didn’t seem safe anymore.

“So my husband and I bought our own electric menorah and for the past four years have proudly ‘turned the bulb’ on the menorah in our window in her memory,” she wrote.

They also light real candles on the mantel.