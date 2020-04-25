They’re doing their best, Tony Brown said, but he worries about what they’re missing.

“They’re not going to get from us what they would get from school,” he said.

Norfolk was the last Hampton Roads district to distribute computers to high schoolers who don’t have devices of their own at home. When the distributions started this week, father and son pulled into the drive-thru line at Granby right at the start to pick up Tae’s. Now, and for the rest of the time while schools are closed, he’ll have a computer of his own to use for classwork.

When Virginia closed schools to combat the spread of coronavirus and switched to remote learning, the challenge thrown at districts almost overnight was not just how to teach students from afar, but how to teach all students. The “digital divide,” between students who have both internet and devices at home and those who don’t, is just one of many disparities districts are scrambling to address amid concerns that extended closures will exacerbate existing educational inequities for groups of students who have historically lagged behind.

These are gaps not just between students but between districts. Virginia Beach had a device for every student before the pandemic started, and other districts had them for middle or high school students. Norfolk didn’t, so their learn-in-place plans have leaned heavily on take-home packets with worksheets, and that will continue for students in elementary and middle school.

The governor’s instructions to schools were to find a way for students to learn the same material at home that they would have if they’d been in the classroom — a tall order. Even when parents do work from home, they’re forced to juggle teaching with their jobs, and not every parent can work from home. The reality is students are experiencing dramatically different levels of support from household to household.

It’s been a “balancing act,” said Jessica Gregory, a mom of two girls at Granby and one at Norview Middle. Her job at a call center allows her to work from home, but that means she and the three girls have been sharing one computer.

“You have to be a full-time employee as well as a parent and a teacher,” Gregory said. “It’s a little overwhelming.”

EXISTING CHALLENGES MAGNIFIED

Educators said they understand the struggle. Anita Wynn, Portsmouth’s assistant superintendent, said she’s heard from teachers with children who say even with their training, it’s been hard to juggle their jobs with teaching their kids.

There’s also an understanding that schoolwork may not be a priority right now, and that’s OK, said Michael Cataldo, Norfolk’s deputy superintendent.

“We have some families that … are struggling just to get food on the table,” he said. “They’re not thinking about how to help their children with homework assignments.”

Everyone needs to be “clear-eyed” and realistic about the effect these closures will have on students, said Dale Chu, a Colorado-based education consultant who studies issues of equity.

“The problematic issues that afflict our school systems (normally) are going to be magnified as a result of this,” he said.

Younger students are going to have particular challenges, educators warn. They can’t self-direct their learning the way an older child can, meaning they’ll need more help from parents, who may not be able to meet that need.

And there’s a short window to get them caught up once school is back. Research shows that if students aren’t on grade-level by the end of third grade, they’ll likely struggle for the rest of their academic careers. Shakiya Stewart, a program coordinator with Communities in Schools of Hampton Roads, a nonprofit community partner that works with at-risk students, said the long-term effects on K-3 students worry her most.

“They’re just building up those reading skills, and then they go home and it’s not being emphasized or supported,” she said. “Where are they going to be come the fall?”

Stewart’s organization and others are trying to fill in the gaps. WHRO Public Media, which is owned by area school districts, started broadcasting K-3 lessons led by Virginia teachers earlier this month at the request of school districts, said Bert Schmidt, the president and CEO.

“They said they felt pretty good about handling education for high school and even for middle school, but they’re really struggling with elementary school, in particular K-3,” Schmidt said. “They told us their priorities.”

Schools should make sure students are fed during the closures and getting some kind of instruction, Chu said, but he recommends districts put the bulk of their energy into figuring out how to meet students’ needs whenever they come back to school.

There will be gaps in learning from the time missed this spring, more students will be experiencing poverty and all will have just gone through the collective trauma brought by the pandemic. Schools can’t expect to go back to the way things were when they return, Chu said.

“That’s just not going to cut it,” he said.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

At Norfolk’s laptop distribution at Granby High, the line of cars with families waiting for devices wrapped through the bus parking lot. Students who said they’ve been doing work on their cellphones so they don’t fall behind were eager to get a Chromebook.

“I really like what I learn,” said Kevin Prieto, a junior.

Portsmouth’s Wynn said what happens when school reopens is the big question her team’s trying to answer. Part of the challenge in making plans is it’s unclear yet when schools might be able to reopen. Portsmouth and other districts are preparing summer school plans, but if that’s not an option, the plans will need to be revised.

Whenever students return, the district knows they’ll need extra help, she said.

“There will be things we just haven’t taught,” Wynn said, and because each grade level’s curriculum builds on material learned previously, if students haven’t mastered the material that was meant to be covered after March 13, they’ll struggle down the road.

Norfolk’s looking at a couple of ways to make sure students catch up, Cataldo said. Their pacing guides end in May when students take standardized testing, but because tests were canceled this year, the district will be able to spread out its lessons through the end of the year for students to learn at a more leisurely pace. And when students return to school, pacing guides are likely to be shifted so that the first thing classes do is a review.

That’ll be key, he said.

“We’re not replicating the school day (now),” Cataldo said. “We’re really hitting the highlights.”