Benchmark Lane, 8863-Erin J. Ball to Jane Leckert, $306,000.
Caithness Cir., 12189, No. B-202-Christopher Wood Pownall to Amina Malik, $265,000.
Dunbarton Dr., 12861-Nicole Buckley to William R. and Sandra L. Schillinger, $415,000.
Eredine Way, 9519-Beatrice D. Fones to Michael C. and Jeanette C. Monteith, $415,000.
Golders Green Pl., 13193-Yifan Wang and Lijuan Han to Ali N. and Ana Marie Abulaban, $330,000.
Innerwick Pl., 9622-Bobby W. and Jennifer L. Callahan to Hillary Monastra, $345,000.
Lake Preston Ct., 9175-Jacob G. and Mano J. Mathai to Deyar Ghaderi and Hannah Rasouli, $400,000.
Open Meadow Lane, 12134-Ryan Gordon Labranche to Bernando L. and Stephanie Reyes, $465,000.
Rora Moss Pl., 14025-Stephen and Teresa Jons to Renata Memic, $486,000.
Solitary Pl., 9891-Christopher J. and Julie A. Keller to Mitchell W. and Jennifer H. Albin, $479,000.
Tarvie Cir., 9508-Jaclyn Bootel to Esmeralda M. Sanchez, $455,000.
Upper Mill Loop, 9909-Thomas R. and Christine Carver to Derrick Allan and Ashley Alexis Fossett Rychlik, $500,000.
Anderson St., 14709-Atlantic Trustee Services and Billy Joe Richardson to Sirous Najafinia, $236,000.
Belvedere Dr., 14467-Trevor M. and Sonia N. MacGavin to Colin McCeldon Neumann Read and Karissa Marie Read, $229,000.
Blue Jay Ct., 4530-Christopher Salomone to Haw J. Shin, $250,000.
Brook Dr., 14709-Edward Tieku to Jose Isreal Parada Gomez and Ana A. Guerrero, $285,000.
Chincoteague Ct., 15259-Sabine and Frank P. Brennan to Carissa Beach, $620,000.
Cloverdale Rd., 14802-Wayne T. Carr to Elmer Araujo-Diaz, $286,000.
Cuddy Loop, 14197, No. 43-Chad E. Williams to Chelsea S. Palmer, $195,000.
Eames Lane, 4403-Quili Li to James Christopher Nocera, $182,500.
Ensbrook Lane, 4385-Hazel V. Chisholm to Fatoumata and Fode Traore, $185,000.
Folsome Ct., 3802-Beverley R. Garrigan to Mario J. Mancia Pineda and Esther M. Garcia, $250,000.
Greenbriar Dr., 13709-Metro Fine Properties to Charles and Jasmin Day, $349,900.
Hazelton Dr., 4502-Parada Realty to Cecilia G. and Pedro M. Pina, $307,000.
Kenslow Ct., 13700-William Armstrong and Karen E. Smyth to Wilson Galindo Machado and Yolanda Granda Urbano, $335,000.
Lindendale Rd., 13609-Clara Monica Espinel to Oscar A. Ruiz Cruz and Xiomara E. Gutierrez, $220,000.
Mellowdew Ct., 13722-Patrick H. and Kathleen M. Hasiak to Cecil Washington and Monica Ordonez Quintero, $260,000.
Pearlberry Ct., 4001-Jan R. and Carolyn A. Frye to Howard Steven and Theresa Spears, $560,000.
Queensdale Dr., 13107-Shazia Hamid to Zia Ui Hussan and Saima Malik, $470,000.
Rhode Island Dr., 5740-Dennis Michael Merritt to Marissa Hallare Gurango, $405,000.
Spanish Dollar Ct., 5229-Eric T. and Denise C. Levenberry to Saprina Shomari and Elijah Thomas, $610,000.
Swallow Ct., 14839-Jeanne E. Shafer to Michael Winterbauer, $255,000.
Towhee Ct., 4046-Pertina Wallace to Tymese J. and Tabitha G. Bostick, $445,000.
Avenel Lane, 17722-Jack G. and Janet L. Flickinger to Brett and Chelsea Eckert, $446,000.
Conqueror Ct., 2471-Michael and Maria Teresa Kapus to Brian Andrew and Chrstine Marie Frost, $525,000.
Fort Henry Ct., 1715-Jasmine N. Jackson to Kelly and Adam Henderson, $177,000.
Hampstead Ridge Ct., 17676-Doreatha J. Major to Ghairat Momand, $385,000.
Madden Way, 3945, No. 30-Jessica Ashley Nartatez De La Cruz to Jesus Domingo De La Cruz and Mary Jane Ancheta Lista, $310,000.
Sligo Loop, 17302-Ahsan Properties to Majeda Chowdhury, $300,000.
Takeaway Lane, 17005-Felipe Andres Pech and Daniel Enrique Alvarez to Vincent Kiste, $481,500.
Twin Six Lane, 2051-NVR to Deja and Iysha Venee Burt, $700,508.
Beton Ct., 6136-Andrea J. Sloan to Ronald C. and Lois M. Page, $475,000.
Crescent Park Dr., 7983, No. 167-Kimberly Ennis Hudson and John Ennis Jr. to Michael B. Davis, $269,900.
Emmanuel Ct., 6728-Keith W. Burke and Laurie L. Deangelis to William E. Rushton and Catherine L. Anhalt, $348,000.
Heredity Lane, 5477-Michael A. and Carmen P. Jackson to David B. and Heather T. Kirby, $567,500.
Latonia Ct., 13737-Robert G. and Savannah M. Harbaugh to Brandon C. and Amber L. Merriman, $499,990.
Milton Cir., 7753-Sylvester Prasanna and Karin E. Placid to Timothy D. and Yvonne P. Gleason, $458,000.
Ontario Rd., 7715-. and Mahmood Ahmad Nasir to Khanh Phan, $277,000.
Rockingham Lane, 13647-Thomas and Emily Moulton to Jonathan Scott Ainsworth, $450,000.
Shelford Way, 14626, No. 1-William C. Cripe to Andrew William Plotner, $259,000.
Spyglass Hill Loop, 15952-Roger and Janice Barker to Hoon C. Kim, $770,000.
Triple Crown Loop, 13222-John J. and Rosaria A. Ondrush to Kazim Jahami and Orphear May, $467,500.
Amelia Springs Cir., 5765-Kenneth B. and Shelley Hetzer to Robert M. Salerno, $490,000.
Bengal Pl., 5614-Kevin D. and Kristiann J. Strait to Michael D. and Janie K. Steele, $559,000.
Cedarville Ct., 5403- to Samuel A. Bunch, $685,000.
Cranswick Ct., 5846-Cindy and Jason Hynes to , $553,000.
Dodds Mill Dr., 4492-Dominion Country Club Partnership to Richard J. and Maria E. Mazur, $905,842.
Fourmile Creek Ct., 15833-Keith H. and Bonnie D. Mifflin to Elizabeth Thompson Krieger, $440,000.
Heather Mill Lane, 15140, No. 305-Regency at Dominion Valley Corp. to Richard C. and Margaret K. Curley, $415,052.
High Ridge Rd., 4219-Michael C. and Jeanette M. Monteith to Caleb U. and Eritrea M. Bacon, $495,000.
Mount Atlas Lane, 4113-Estate of Patricia Ann Long and Scott H. Donovan to Ian Russell Kline and Rebecca Lynn Fulton, $458,000.
Piedmont Vista Dr., 13369-Joel M. and Tamara H. Dandrea to Beverly G. Cranston and Linda J. Stevens, $660,000.
Pinchot Lane, 6745-Winchester Homes to Sara Stallings and Derek Stotler, $413,581.
Royal Crest Dr., 15201, No. 203-Regency at Dominion Valley Corp. to Egil Harold and Patricia Hughes Jensen, $362,995.
Stourcliffe Lane, 6620-David Gilliland to Henry Gyamfi, $520,000.
Troon Ct., 15093-Dominion Country Club Partnership to John L. and Deborah M. Gay, $655,218.
Wheelwright Way, 5601-Frederick A. and Yvonne Thomas to Brendan W. and Geraldine M. Soden, $451,000.
Asheville St., 10158-Jamal International Corp. to Alfredo Calles Rodriguez and Abraham Calles, $235,000.
Brewer Creek Pl., 8968-Jeremy N. Coleman and Tynesha L. McClain-Coleman to Sarah Marie Vitale, $332,500.
Calvary Ct., 7956, No. 151-Eleazer A. Leon to Adriana I. Saucedo, $192,000.
Charles Lacey Dr., 12311-George Primov to Dhirgham Kshash, $550,000.
Copeland Dr., 9815-Hernando L. Vergara to Fredy Armides Corado, $359,900.
Damascus Dr., 9530-Ruth E. Ross to Heidy Lozano and Andres Guardado, $295,000.
Fincastle Dr., 5892-Robert F. and Cassandra A. Blumer to Juan Carlos Ortiz Perez and Linette Marie Rivera Alfonso, $570,000.
Gateshead Lane, 7824-Jessica M. Kacludis to Jose Orlando Barahona, $225,000.
Heron Ridge Ct., 10654-Clorissa F. Bibb to Wilbert J. and Ann M. Haggray, $460,000.
Hinton Way, 10531-Bradley Square Neighborhoods Corp. to Karen E. Sieger, $419,990.
Hunters Grove Rd., 12379-Charles A. and Rosemary A. Luckett to Stephen Wayne and Heidi Lynn Fowler, $449,000.
Laurel Highlands Pl., 9101-Enock Elie and Thelma J. Faustin to Matthew C. Scheider and Daina V. Galinanes-Scheider, $520,000.
Lucasville Rd., 11800-Maria Da Gloria Da Costa Lopes to Joseph Eugene and Chelsea Freet, $575,000.
Molair Rd., 11809-David T. and Melissa Einwechter to Thomas and Pamela Murtha, $475,000.
Peric Ct., 10327-Nettie Whitlock to Miranda R. and Andrea Shaver, $420,000.
Quayle Ct., 10203-David A. Doliber and Christopher B. Male to Friday E. Osabu, $352,600.
Sinclair Mill Rd., 8126-Thomas J. Marros to John Michael Nelson, $525,000.
Stillbrooke Rd., 8017-Edward F. Dicampli to Matthew P. and Elisabeth L. Catterton, $465,000.
Waylon Lane, 13626-James R. and Carol A. Hudkins to Matthew Morris, $400,000.
Wycliffe Ct., 8221-Youssef and Fatna Djebbari to Cindi M. Timchak, $215,000.
Blandsford Dr., 8155-Laurence G. and Lynn N. Nemerow to Lawrence and Julia Sugden, $446,000.
Kimberton Ct., 7559-Joshua D. and Laura L. Schroeder to George K. Nduati, $297,000.
Leland Rd., 8101-Navigator Homes Corp. to Manuel D. Escobar, $369,000.
Skystone Loop, 8202- to Wayne A. and Crystal J. Smith, $610,120.
Tendring Trail, 7500-James Callaghan to Wilman Garces Perez and Brenda Garces, $290,000.
Ashmere Cir., 4146-Bank of America to Joseph Denney, $230,850.
Beacon Ct., 15711-James Patrick and Laura L. Mosquera to William Ainlay Breslow, $394,900.
Edgehill Dr., 15338-William and Melissa F. Schall to Derrick Sedmond Ramberger and Jamie Renee Grant-Ramberger, $430,000.
Inlet Pl., 15340-Luke and Jenelle Petersen to Jasmin A. Gomez, $270,000.
Marlington Dr., 15921-Patricia J. Regan to Roberto C. Perez Cuellar and Gaby Paz Saavedra, $373,116.
Sparkling Brook Loop, 16560-Frederick B. Bankert III and Yukiko Bankert to John David and Linda Pearson Phillips, $499,000.
Whisperwood Ct., 14451-Marsha R. Wooten to Christopher Bethel, $270,000.
Conifer Ct., 14100-James C. and Melissa J. Martin to Daniel and Tracy Butler, $515,000.
Fortress Way, 413-Estate of Edward Francis Tralka and Mary Ellen Tralka to Eugenia Williams, $292,000.
Anne De Bourgh Dr., 3301-Jason W. and Melanie A. Lloyd to Stephon and Sharice Brown, $425,000.
Sharon Rd., 18339-Peter Field to Eric and Natasha Boakye, $366,000.
Alabama Ave., 15029-Gloria Coronado to Charles R. Mussomele and Jennifer Quick, $309,900.
Appaloosa Dr., 3829-Virgilio L. Sarmac to Mohammad M. Rahman, $365,000.
Aviary Way, 3466-Steven Dana and Lynne Marie Houde to Obaid Ur Rehman and Zoya Jamshed, $316,000.
Batley Pl., 11731-Okal A. and Michelle D. Onyundo to Annie Rodriguez-Clerkin, $360,000.
Belmont Dr., 1004-Martin A. Yates and Dorothy A. Treganowan to David E. Smith, $194,000.
Bramblewood Lane, 16557-Christine A. Desaine to Eric Kusi, $350,000.
Briton Ct., 4462-Cynthia S. Hudson to Thomas P. and Emily B. Marotta, $458,000.
Cassandra Ct., 12521-Robert Banks to Thomas Nguyen and Uyen Tram Ngoc Ngo, $418,000.
Cedar Crest Ct., 2895-Daniel M. and Cindi M. Thompson to Cassandra Rosales, $360,000.
Colchester Ferry Pl., 13310-Lonis W. and Tracy W. Rosgen to Salia Takhi and Haroon Nawabi, $415,000.
Critton Cir., 11755-Timothy Lewandowski and Jayne A. Sherman to Habibullah Habibzada, $310,000.
Eastbourne Dr., 2485, No. 236-Edward Crowley to Nakaura Yusuf, $279,000.
Evansport Pl., 12823-Thomas and Emily Marotta to Mohammad Q. Nezam and Sajia Omar, $289,000.
Fox Ridge Ct., 2545, No. 52-Brian A. Meyers to Nicole Alissa Fazio, $184,000.
Gullane Dr., 13969, No. 125-Sammie and China Craven to Faye Majette, $350,000.
Hartlake St., 3971-Erik J. Barnhart and Annette C. Guinter to Antwane and Christine Susan Johnson, $361,000.
Hylton Ave., 1822-Estate of Frances Pearl Throop to Meagan Rhiannon Nicole Griffin and John David Griffin, $261,500.
Jetty Loop, 16273-Jamison Frank Pixley to Jose and Jenny Gonzalez, $519,900.
Knowles St., 13805-Eynar Castro to Guido Paz Zurita and Marina Lopez Guarachi, $325,000.
Lotte Dr., 12727, No. 34-Basheer/Edgemoore Potomac Crest Corp. to Marie Gabrielle Grove, $356,000.
Mason Creek Cir., 14892, No. 91-Katherine E. Emond to Ryan M. and Allison E. Paulsen, $285,000.
Merseyside Dr., 2304, No. 111-Joseph M. Nemeth to Joni Frank, $310,000.
Monument Ave., 744-Ann M. Dalter to Cyrus H. McCormick, $415,000.
Old Salem Ct., 12162-Luis E. Cancela De Mula and Veronica Vertiz Basagoiti to Robert Jeffrey Clements Jr., $233,000.
Pulpit Hill Ct., 2800-Debra Louis Clemens to Emad Abdulaziz Barakat and Samar Rajeh Oweis, $425,000.
Rumford Ct., 11622-Matthew J. and Rachel Botulinski to William Siemens, $319,000.
Sherbrooke Cir., 3620, No. 9-101-Era A. and Lee A. Ziegler to Kameka Kalece Jernigan, $185,000.
Sturbridge Rd., 13245-Cesar Augusto Munoz and Angela R. Linares to Heather Oden, $385,000.
Tipton Lane, 3400-Jonathan Thorne and Chelsey Allen to Eric K. Coleman and Nikki K. Steptoe-Coleman, $595,000.
Tuscany Ct., 4419-Steve K. and Gina T. Pilkington to Judith Morgan, $666,500.
Willow Lane, 1908-Estate of Anna Rita and Rita Ann Stapulonis to Victor Rivas and Oscar Rivas Arevalo, $310,000.
Barnett St., 8716-Ronald G. and Frankie L. Mason to Nafees Mohammad, $376,500.
Buckner Rd., 9837-Prisciliano Castelan-Rosas to Antony S. Maldonado Mazariegos, $196,278.
Coggs Bill Dr., 9567, No. 201-Robert H. and Gloria J. McFall to Felix D. and Katarzyna L. Rivera-Martes, $149,900.
Fairfax St., 8592-Diversify Investment Technology Corp. to Arangu Ngundam, $420,000.
Jayeselle Dr., 10302-Peter J. Montgomery to Jugel Agustin and Samantha Pacleb, $405,000.
Longstreet Dr., 8922-Estate of Mary Jr. to Elizabeth A. Schrader, $350,000.
Nantucket Ct., 10263-John and Eileen Diaz to Rafael A. Dominguez and Ana P. Serpas, $325,000.
Racquet Cir., 10223-Beverly C. Harris to Daniel E. Sorrell, $380,000.
Robnel Ave., 9406-Coskun K. Andolsun to Guy N. Hurst, $437,200.
Strawflower Lane, 10151-Rolando E. Jerez Anduray to Wayne and Carolyn H. Rash, $410,000.
Veridan Dr., 9284-Stephanie Rene MacFarlane to Josue L. Baquerizo Cardenas and Maria A. Ovando Alfaro, $285,000.
Drake Ct., 109-Hoai-Xuan T. Phan and Hue Van Huynh to Jose A. Moreno and Maria H. Medrano Moreno, $277,000.
Holmes Pl., 9724, No. 202-Joseph I. Magnotti to Nicole M. and Becky B. Kratzer, $220,000.
Martin Dr., 189-Leon E. Phillips to Ruidy Baimar Pinto Rojas and Tita Rojas Siles, $265,000.
Saint Steven Ct., 9022-Samantha K. Laroe Anderson and Lucas Anderson to Michael Anthony and Rachele Leah Chavez, $224,900.
Aquia Dr., 1439-Richard and Patricia Grant to Joseph C. and Therese M. Swetnam, $500,000.
Aspen Hill Dr., 1-Estate of Margaret Joan Hart and Jacqueline Boyd to Nancy V. Madison, $220,000.
Basalt Dr., 78-Christopher D. and Mindy C. Petrovitch to Sean T. and Jessica A. Evans, $325,000.
Basswood Dr., 816-Miller and Smith at Embrey Mill II Corp. to Amanda Lea Trahan Howard and Ronald Ray Howard Jr., $358,830.
Batley Ct., 506-John C. and Jessica B. Curtis to Jacqueline M. and Whitney Pinckney, $230,000.
Beaver Lodge Rd., 59-Richard A. Dennis and Lynn W. Henselman to Sean Joseph and Erin Casey Boyd, $575,000.
Birds Nest Way, 614-U. S. Home Corp. to Thomas and Alixas Hale, $298,990.
Boulder Dr., 50-James Edwin and Stacy E. Mead to Amin Stanakzal and Shabana Sheikh, $495,000.
Brooke Rd., 1494-PennyMac Loan Services Corp. to Wilma Lee Sullivan, $197,600.
Castle Hill Dr., 163-Miles R. Woolever Sr. to Cheryl Ann Capparra, $220,000.
Coldspring Dr., 202-Daniel J. Hoben to Sydney and Wendy Woodson, $289,000.
Compass Cv., 111-Kasey A. Feltner to Justin M. and Barbara M. Trunko, $285,000.
Cromwell Ct., 4-Kim Marie Yarboro to Jorge A. Hernandez and Roxana M. Calix Guevara, $415,000.
Dandridge Ct., 130, No. 103-Stephanie and Thurman R. Baltzelle to Justin Drerup, $270,000.
Dewey Dr., 2030-Brian J. Bastein to Joy Alton, $260,000.
Duke Ave., 100-Richard R. and Sandra J. Pearce to Ellen Daniel Hoagland, $371,500.
Embrey Mill Rd., 309-Embrey Mill II Corp. to Michael T. and Meghan L. Boresky, $485,986.
Equestrian Dr., 51-Steven G. and Kathleen P. Stoebe to Alex B. and Lynor C. Abetria, $560,000.
Foundation Dr., 31-Nicholas Michael and Alexandra Zajac to Patricia Laurice and Tyson Stephens, $475,000.
Fresh Water Dr., 25-Tyler Adam and Erica Nicole Hickey to Jason M. and Allison J. Weller, $329,900.
Goodwin St., 60-Lexicon Government Services Corp. to Michael Del Rosario Alcantara, $413,750.
Hartford Way, 20-Barbara H. Harkins to Sandra D. Hyde and Brian K.D. Hyde, $225,000.
Hoe Cake Lane, 47-Charles I. Weimer III and Susan B. Lancaster to Alvia Dawn Knutson, $239,000.
Iron Master Dr., 54-Augustine Homes Corp. to Emmanuel and Aba B. Osei Darko, $399,925.
Joshua Rd., 321-Gary P. Hohman and Denise C. Bouchard-Hohman to Maureen E. Gibson, $430,000.
Lafayette St., 21-David C. and Carrie Garza to David J. Lipkin and Natalie Heaton, $395,000.
Landing Dr., 213-NVR Inc. to Aisha Allotey, $268,035.
Manse Rd., 10-Virginia Home Buyers Corp. to Zachary Thomas and Michelle Anne Flanagan, $235,258.
Marshall Pl., 19-Alice Conway Blackburn and Martha Conway Ferrebee to Joy Chavez Dela Cruz and Walter Kevin Chavez Matos, $185,000.
Montauk Ave., 10-Pulte Home Co. to Marc and Anna Reich, $287,674.
Monticello Dr., 614-Hour Homes Inc. to Sandra H. and Karla M. Wright, $549,542.
Myrtle Rd., 24-Samire A. and Elizabeth A. Radman to Cody E. and Cara Barker, $299,900.
Palisades Dr., 47-Pamela L. Blueford and Michael T. Dye to Danita E. and Paul Lawrence Bowman, $500,000.
Peachy Ct., 5-Benjamin S. and Donnalee Johnson to Christine Heit, $365,000.
Pergola Dr., 2-Michael D. and Gail G. Sims to Joshua Dexter and Kathryn Virginia Courtney, $364,385.
Pointe Dr. N., 36-Mark and Dannel Piston to Elena T. Bono, $360,000.
Redskin Dr., 9-Linda L. Monaghan to Anson and Susan Brown, $330,000.
Ridgecrest Ct., 300-Brian S. and Argelis A. Daily to Richard Boone, $236,000.
Ripley Rd., 40-Richard P. and Sounida Britten to Santos Romilia Rivera, $410,000.
Rosedale Dr., 21-Nicholas Joseph and Danielle Jame Tock to Michael A. Searles and Barbara J. Camero-Searles, $345,000.
Saint Jacquelyns Ct., 5-Clayton P. and Kristen L. Simms to Elena Lisbel Blanco and Alberto Guadalupe Blanco, $360,000.
Sentinel Ridge Lane, 133-David M. and Shannon L. Colson to Theodore W. and Holly R. Born, $550,000.
Shermans Ridge Rd., 23-U. S. Home Corp. to Travis S. and Gretchen A. Metheny, $604,350.
Short Branch Rd., 218-Edward and Chong O. Labarge to Derick Abbey, $357,000.
Spring Valley Dr., 822-Matthew Zachary and Janet Louise West to Felicia L. and Joel D. Agnew, $305,000.
Storck Rd., 60-Jeffrey A. Golden Jr. to Robert M. Rumsby and Brittany Spencer, $410,000.
Teri Lyn Ct., 5-David L. Dengler to Jason and Vanessa Dawn Hall Himsey, $385,000.
True Rd., 16-Kenneth R. and Kathleen A. Green to Kerry Rachel Delano, $240,000.
Wakefield Ave., 20-Joseph Massine to John D. Chesser, $299,900.
Waters Cove Ct., 610-Ziemowit M. and Katherine A. Gozdawa-Golebiowski to Milton Siguenza Martinez, $263,000.
Westminster Lane, 116-Nancy Perez Capehart to Patricia Lynn Flaherty, $190,000.
Wild Plum Ct., 18-Dale and Valerie Cottongim to Thomas Edward and Jessica Lynn Aten, $400,000.