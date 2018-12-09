Prince William County

These were among sales data provided to The Washington Post by Black Knight Inc. To find sale and assessment records for homes elsewhere in the Washington area, visit washingtonpost.com.

BRISTOW AREA

Benchmark Lane, 8863-Erin J. Ball to Jane Leckert, $306,000.

Caithness Cir., 12189, No. B-202-Christopher Wood Pownall to Amina Malik, $265,000.

Dunbarton Dr., 12861-Nicole Buckley to William R. and Sandra L. Schillinger, $415,000.

Eredine Way, 9519-Beatrice D. Fones to Michael C. and Jeanette C. Monteith, $415,000.

Golders Green Pl., 13193-Yifan Wang and Lijuan Han to Ali N. and Ana Marie Abulaban, $330,000.

Innerwick Pl., 9622-Bobby W. and Jennifer L. Callahan to Hillary Monastra, $345,000.

Lake Preston Ct., 9175-Jacob G. and Mano J. Mathai to Deyar Ghaderi and Hannah Rasouli, $400,000.

Open Meadow Lane, 12134-Ryan Gordon Labranche to Bernando L. and Stephanie Reyes, $465,000.

Rora Moss Pl., 14025-Stephen and Teresa Jons to Renata Memic, $486,000.

Solitary Pl., 9891-Christopher J. and Julie A. Keller to Mitchell W. and Jennifer H. Albin, $479,000.

Tarvie Cir., 9508-Jaclyn Bootel to Esmeralda M. Sanchez, $455,000.

Upper Mill Loop, 9909-Thomas R. and Christine Carver to Derrick Allan and Ashley Alexis Fossett Rychlik, $500,000.

DALE CITY AREA

Anderson St., 14709-Atlantic Trustee Services and Billy Joe Richardson to Sirous Najafinia, $236,000.

Belvedere Dr., 14467-Trevor M. and Sonia N. MacGavin to Colin McCeldon Neumann Read and Karissa Marie Read, $229,000.

Blue Jay Ct., 4530-Christopher Salomone to Haw J. Shin, $250,000.

Brook Dr., 14709-Edward Tieku to Jose Isreal Parada Gomez and Ana A. Guerrero, $285,000.

Chincoteague Ct., 15259-Sabine and Frank P. Brennan to Carissa Beach, $620,000.

Cloverdale Rd., 14802-Wayne T. Carr to Elmer Araujo-Diaz, $286,000.

Cuddy Loop, 14197, No. 43-Chad E. Williams to Chelsea S. Palmer, $195,000.

Eames Lane, 4403-Quili Li to James Christopher Nocera, $182,500.

Ensbrook Lane, 4385-Hazel V. Chisholm to Fatoumata and Fode Traore, $185,000.

Folsome Ct., 3802-Beverley R. Garrigan to Mario J. Mancia Pineda and Esther M. Garcia, $250,000.

Greenbriar Dr., 13709-Metro Fine Properties to Charles and Jasmin Day, $349,900.

Hazelton Dr., 4502-Parada Realty to Cecilia G. and Pedro M. Pina, $307,000.

Kenslow Ct., 13700-William Armstrong and Karen E. Smyth to Wilson Galindo Machado and Yolanda Granda Urbano, $335,000.

Lindendale Rd., 13609-Clara Monica Espinel to Oscar A. Ruiz Cruz and Xiomara E. Gutierrez, $220,000.

Mellowdew Ct., 13722-Patrick H. and Kathleen M. Hasiak to Cecil Washington and Monica Ordonez Quintero, $260,000.

Pearlberry Ct., 4001-Jan R. and Carolyn A. Frye to Howard Steven and Theresa Spears, $560,000.

Queensdale Dr., 13107-Shazia Hamid to Zia Ui Hussan and Saima Malik, $470,000.

Rhode Island Dr., 5740-Dennis Michael Merritt to Marissa Hallare Gurango, $405,000.

Spanish Dollar Ct., 5229-Eric T. and Denise C. Levenberry to Saprina Shomari and Elijah Thomas, $610,000.

Swallow Ct., 14839-Jeanne E. Shafer to Michael Winterbauer, $255,000.

Towhee Ct., 4046-Pertina Wallace to Tymese J. and Tabitha G. Bostick, $445,000.

DUMFRIES AREA

Avenel Lane, 17722-Jack G. and Janet L. Flickinger to Brett and Chelsea Eckert, $446,000.

Conqueror Ct., 2471-Michael and Maria Teresa Kapus to Brian Andrew and Chrstine Marie Frost, $525,000.

Fort Henry Ct., 1715-Jasmine N. Jackson to Kelly and Adam Henderson, $177,000.

Hampstead Ridge Ct., 17676-Doreatha J. Major to Ghairat Momand, $385,000.

Madden Way, 3945, No. 30-Jessica Ashley Nartatez De La Cruz to Jesus Domingo De La Cruz and Mary Jane Ancheta Lista, $310,000.

Sligo Loop, 17302-Ahsan Properties to Majeda Chowdhury, $300,000.

Takeaway Lane, 17005-Felipe Andres Pech and Daniel Enrique Alvarez to Vincent Kiste, $481,500.

Twin Six Lane, 2051-NVR to Deja and Iysha Venee Burt, $700,508.

GAINESVILLE AREA

Beton Ct., 6136-Andrea J. Sloan to Ronald C. and Lois M. Page, $475,000.

Crescent Park Dr., 7983, No. 167-Kimberly Ennis Hudson and John Ennis Jr. to Michael B. Davis, $269,900.

Emmanuel Ct., 6728-Keith W. Burke and Laurie L. Deangelis to William E. Rushton and Catherine L. Anhalt, $348,000.

Heredity Lane, 5477-Michael A. and Carmen P. Jackson to David B. and Heather T. Kirby, $567,500.

Latonia Ct., 13737-Robert G. and Savannah M. Harbaugh to Brandon C. and Amber L. Merriman, $499,990.

Milton Cir., 7753-Sylvester Prasanna and Karin E. Placid to Timothy D. and Yvonne P. Gleason, $458,000.

Ontario Rd., 7715-. and Mahmood Ahmad Nasir to Khanh Phan, $277,000.

Rockingham Lane, 13647-Thomas and Emily Moulton to Jonathan Scott Ainsworth, $450,000.

Shelford Way, 14626, No. 1-William C. Cripe to Andrew William Plotner, $259,000.

Spyglass Hill Loop, 15952-Roger and Janice Barker to Hoon C. Kim, $770,000.

Triple Crown Loop, 13222-John J. and Rosaria A. Ondrush to Kazim Jahami and Orphear May, $467,500.

HAYMARKET AREA

Amelia Springs Cir., 5765-Kenneth B. and Shelley Hetzer to Robert M. Salerno, $490,000.

Bengal Pl., 5614-Kevin D. and Kristiann J. Strait to Michael D. and Janie K. Steele, $559,000.

Cedarville Ct., 5403- to Samuel A. Bunch, $685,000.

Cranswick Ct., 5846-Cindy and Jason Hynes to , $553,000.

Dodds Mill Dr., 4492-Dominion Country Club Partnership to Richard J. and Maria E. Mazur, $905,842.

Fourmile Creek Ct., 15833-Keith H. and Bonnie D. Mifflin to Elizabeth Thompson Krieger, $440,000.

Heather Mill Lane, 15140, No. 305-Regency at Dominion Valley Corp. to Richard C. and Margaret K. Curley, $415,052.

High Ridge Rd., 4219-Michael C. and Jeanette M. Monteith to Caleb U. and Eritrea M. Bacon, $495,000.

Mount Atlas Lane, 4113-Estate of Patricia Ann Long and Scott H. Donovan to Ian Russell Kline and Rebecca Lynn Fulton, $458,000.

Piedmont Vista Dr., 13369-Joel M. and Tamara H. Dandrea to Beverly G. Cranston and Linda J. Stevens, $660,000.

Pinchot Lane, 6745-Winchester Homes to Sara Stallings and Derek Stotler, $413,581.

Royal Crest Dr., 15201, No. 203-Regency at Dominion Valley Corp. to Egil Harold and Patricia Hughes Jensen, $362,995.

Stourcliffe Lane, 6620-David Gilliland to Henry Gyamfi, $520,000.

Troon Ct., 15093-Dominion Country Club Partnership to John L. and Deborah M. Gay, $655,218.

Wheelwright Way, 5601-Frederick A. and Yvonne Thomas to Brendan W. and Geraldine M. Soden, $451,000.

MANASSAS AREA

Asheville St., 10158-Jamal International Corp. to Alfredo Calles Rodriguez and Abraham Calles, $235,000.

Brewer Creek Pl., 8968-Jeremy N. Coleman and Tynesha L. McClain-Coleman to Sarah Marie Vitale, $332,500.

Calvary Ct., 7956, No. 151-Eleazer A. Leon to Adriana I. Saucedo, $192,000.

Charles Lacey Dr., 12311-George Primov to Dhirgham Kshash, $550,000.

Copeland Dr., 9815-Hernando L. Vergara to Fredy Armides Corado, $359,900.

Damascus Dr., 9530-Ruth E. Ross to Heidy Lozano and Andres Guardado, $295,000.

Fincastle Dr., 5892-Robert F. and Cassandra A. Blumer to Juan Carlos Ortiz Perez and Linette Marie Rivera Alfonso, $570,000.

Gateshead Lane, 7824-Jessica M. Kacludis to Jose Orlando Barahona, $225,000.

Heron Ridge Ct., 10654-Clorissa F. Bibb to Wilbert J. and Ann M. Haggray, $460,000.

Hinton Way, 10531-Bradley Square Neighborhoods Corp. to Karen E. Sieger, $419,990.

Hunters Grove Rd., 12379-Charles A. and Rosemary A. Luckett to Stephen Wayne and Heidi Lynn Fowler, $449,000.

Laurel Highlands Pl., 9101-Enock Elie and Thelma J. Faustin to Matthew C. Scheider and Daina V. Galinanes-Scheider, $520,000.

Lucasville Rd., 11800-Maria Da Gloria Da Costa Lopes to Joseph Eugene and Chelsea Freet, $575,000.

Molair Rd., 11809-David T. and Melissa Einwechter to Thomas and Pamela Murtha, $475,000.

Peric Ct., 10327-Nettie Whitlock to Miranda R. and Andrea Shaver, $420,000.

Quayle Ct., 10203-David A. Doliber and Christopher B. Male to Friday E. Osabu, $352,600.

Sinclair Mill Rd., 8126-Thomas J. Marros to John Michael Nelson, $525,000.

Stillbrooke Rd., 8017-Edward F. Dicampli to Matthew P. and Elisabeth L. Catterton, $465,000.

Waylon Lane, 13626-James R. and Carol A. Hudkins to Matthew Morris, $400,000.

Wycliffe Ct., 8221-Youssef and Fatna Djebbari to Cindi M. Timchak, $215,000.

MANASSAS PARK AREA

Blandsford Dr., 8155-Laurence G. and Lynn N. Nemerow to Lawrence and Julia Sugden, $446,000.

Kimberton Ct., 7559-Joshua D. and Laura L. Schroeder to George K. Nduati, $297,000.

Leland Rd., 8101-Navigator Homes Corp. to Manuel D. Escobar, $369,000.

Skystone Loop, 8202- to Wayne A. and Crystal J. Smith, $610,120.

Tendring Trail, 7500-James Callaghan to Wilman Garces Perez and Brenda Garces, $290,000.

MONTCLAIR AREA

Ashmere Cir., 4146-Bank of America to Joseph Denney, $230,850.

Beacon Ct., 15711-James Patrick and Laura L. Mosquera to William Ainlay Breslow, $394,900.

Edgehill Dr., 15338-William and Melissa F. Schall to Derrick Sedmond Ramberger and Jamie Renee Grant-Ramberger, $430,000.

Inlet Pl., 15340-Luke and Jenelle Petersen to Jasmin A. Gomez, $270,000.

Marlington Dr., 15921-Patricia J. Regan to Roberto C. Perez Cuellar and Gaby Paz Saavedra, $373,116.

Sparkling Brook Loop, 16560-Frederick B. Bankert III and Yukiko Bankert to John David and Linda Pearson Phillips, $499,000.

Whisperwood Ct., 14451-Marsha R. Wooten to Christopher Bethel, $270,000.

NOKESVILLE AREA

Conifer Ct., 14100-James C. and Melissa J. Martin to Daniel and Tracy Butler, $515,000.

OCCOQUAN AREA

Fortress Way, 413-Estate of Edward Francis Tralka and Mary Ellen Tralka to Eugenia Williams, $292,000.

TRIANGLE AREA

Anne De Bourgh Dr., 3301-Jason W. and Melanie A. Lloyd to Stephon and Sharice Brown, $425,000.

Sharon Rd., 18339-Peter Field to Eric and Natasha Boakye, $366,000.

WOODBRIDGE AREA

Alabama Ave., 15029-Gloria Coronado to Charles R. Mussomele and Jennifer Quick, $309,900.

Appaloosa Dr., 3829-Virgilio L. Sarmac to Mohammad M. Rahman, $365,000.

Aviary Way, 3466-Steven Dana and Lynne Marie Houde to Obaid Ur Rehman and Zoya Jamshed, $316,000.

Batley Pl., 11731-Okal A. and Michelle D. Onyundo to Annie Rodriguez-Clerkin, $360,000.

Belmont Dr., 1004-Martin A. Yates and Dorothy A. Treganowan to David E. Smith, $194,000.

Bramblewood Lane, 16557-Christine A. Desaine to Eric Kusi, $350,000.

Briton Ct., 4462-Cynthia S. Hudson to Thomas P. and Emily B. Marotta, $458,000.

Cassandra Ct., 12521-Robert Banks to Thomas Nguyen and Uyen Tram Ngoc Ngo, $418,000.

Cedar Crest Ct., 2895-Daniel M. and Cindi M. Thompson to Cassandra Rosales, $360,000.

Colchester Ferry Pl., 13310-Lonis W. and Tracy W. Rosgen to Salia Takhi and Haroon Nawabi, $415,000.

Critton Cir., 11755-Timothy Lewandowski and Jayne A. Sherman to Habibullah Habibzada, $310,000.

Eastbourne Dr., 2485, No. 236-Edward Crowley to Nakaura Yusuf, $279,000.

Evansport Pl., 12823-Thomas and Emily Marotta to Mohammad Q. Nezam and Sajia Omar, $289,000.

Fox Ridge Ct., 2545, No. 52-Brian A. Meyers to Nicole Alissa Fazio, $184,000.

Gullane Dr., 13969, No. 125-Sammie and China Craven to Faye Majette, $350,000.

Hartlake St., 3971-Erik J. Barnhart and Annette C. Guinter to Antwane and Christine Susan Johnson, $361,000.

Hylton Ave., 1822-Estate of Frances Pearl Throop to Meagan Rhiannon Nicole Griffin and John David Griffin, $261,500.

Jetty Loop, 16273-Jamison Frank Pixley to Jose and Jenny Gonzalez, $519,900.

Knowles St., 13805-Eynar Castro to Guido Paz Zurita and Marina Lopez Guarachi, $325,000.

Lotte Dr., 12727, No. 34-Basheer/Edgemoore Potomac Crest Corp. to Marie Gabrielle Grove, $356,000.

Mason Creek Cir., 14892, No. 91-Katherine E. Emond to Ryan M. and Allison E. Paulsen, $285,000.

Merseyside Dr., 2304, No. 111-Joseph M. Nemeth to Joni Frank, $310,000.

Monument Ave., 744-Ann M. Dalter to Cyrus H. McCormick, $415,000.

Old Salem Ct., 12162-Luis E. Cancela De Mula and Veronica Vertiz Basagoiti to Robert Jeffrey Clements Jr., $233,000.

Pulpit Hill Ct., 2800-Debra Louis Clemens to Emad Abdulaziz Barakat and Samar Rajeh Oweis, $425,000.

Rumford Ct., 11622-Matthew J. and Rachel Botulinski to William Siemens, $319,000.

Sherbrooke Cir., 3620, No. 9-101-Era A. and Lee A. Ziegler to Kameka Kalece Jernigan, $185,000.

Sturbridge Rd., 13245-Cesar Augusto Munoz and Angela R. Linares to Heather Oden, $385,000.

Tipton Lane, 3400-Jonathan Thorne and Chelsey Allen to Eric K. Coleman and Nikki K. Steptoe-Coleman, $595,000.

Tuscany Ct., 4419-Steve K. and Gina T. Pilkington to Judith Morgan, $666,500.

Willow Lane, 1908-Estate of Anna Rita and Rita Ann Stapulonis to Victor Rivas and Oscar Rivas Arevalo, $310,000.

Manassas

Manassas

Barnett St., 8716-Ronald G. and Frankie L. Mason to Nafees Mohammad, $376,500.

Buckner Rd., 9837-Prisciliano Castelan-Rosas to Antony S. Maldonado Mazariegos, $196,278.

Coggs Bill Dr., 9567, No. 201-Robert H. and Gloria J. McFall to Felix D. and Katarzyna L. Rivera-Martes, $149,900.

Fairfax St., 8592-Diversify Investment Technology Corp. to Arangu Ngundam, $420,000.

Jayeselle Dr., 10302-Peter J. Montgomery to Jugel Agustin and Samantha Pacleb, $405,000.

Longstreet Dr., 8922-Estate of Mary Jr. to Elizabeth A. Schrader, $350,000.

Nantucket Ct., 10263-John and Eileen Diaz to Rafael A. Dominguez and Ana P. Serpas, $325,000.

Racquet Cir., 10223-Beverly C. Harris to Daniel E. Sorrell, $380,000.

Robnel Ave., 9406-Coskun K. Andolsun to Guy N. Hurst, $437,200.

Strawflower Lane, 10151-Rolando E. Jerez Anduray to Wayne and Carolyn H. Rash, $410,000.

Veridan Dr., 9284-Stephanie Rene MacFarlane to Josue L. Baquerizo Cardenas and Maria A. Ovando Alfaro, $285,000.

Manassas Park

Manassas Park

Drake Ct., 109-Hoai-Xuan T. Phan and Hue Van Huynh to Jose A. Moreno and Maria H. Medrano Moreno, $277,000.

Holmes Pl., 9724, No. 202-Joseph I. Magnotti to Nicole M. and Becky B. Kratzer, $220,000.

Martin Dr., 189-Leon E. Phillips to Ruidy Baimar Pinto Rojas and Tita Rojas Siles, $265,000.

Saint Steven Ct., 9022-Samantha K. Laroe Anderson and Lucas Anderson to Michael Anthony and Rachele Leah Chavez, $224,900.

Stafford County

Aquia Dr., 1439-Richard and Patricia Grant to Joseph C. and Therese M. Swetnam, $500,000.

Aspen Hill Dr., 1-Estate of Margaret Joan Hart and Jacqueline Boyd to Nancy V. Madison, $220,000.

Basalt Dr., 78-Christopher D. and Mindy C. Petrovitch to Sean T. and Jessica A. Evans, $325,000.

Basswood Dr., 816-Miller and Smith at Embrey Mill II Corp. to Amanda Lea Trahan Howard and Ronald Ray Howard Jr., $358,830.

Batley Ct., 506-John C. and Jessica B. Curtis to Jacqueline M. and Whitney Pinckney, $230,000.

Beaver Lodge Rd., 59-Richard A. Dennis and Lynn W. Henselman to Sean Joseph and Erin Casey Boyd, $575,000.

Birds Nest Way, 614-U. S. Home Corp. to Thomas and Alixas Hale, $298,990.

Boulder Dr., 50-James Edwin and Stacy E. Mead to Amin Stanakzal and Shabana Sheikh, $495,000.

Brooke Rd., 1494-PennyMac Loan Services Corp. to Wilma Lee Sullivan, $197,600.

Castle Hill Dr., 163-Miles R. Woolever Sr. to Cheryl Ann Capparra, $220,000.

Coldspring Dr., 202-Daniel J. Hoben to Sydney and Wendy Woodson, $289,000.

Compass Cv., 111-Kasey A. Feltner to Justin M. and Barbara M. Trunko, $285,000.

Cromwell Ct., 4-Kim Marie Yarboro to Jorge A. Hernandez and Roxana M. Calix Guevara, $415,000.

Dandridge Ct., 130, No. 103-Stephanie and Thurman R. Baltzelle to Justin Drerup, $270,000.

Dewey Dr., 2030-Brian J. Bastein to Joy Alton, $260,000.

Duke Ave., 100-Richard R. and Sandra J. Pearce to Ellen Daniel Hoagland, $371,500.

Embrey Mill Rd., 309-Embrey Mill II Corp. to Michael T. and Meghan L. Boresky, $485,986.

Equestrian Dr., 51-Steven G. and Kathleen P. Stoebe to Alex B. and Lynor C. Abetria, $560,000.

Foundation Dr., 31-Nicholas Michael and Alexandra Zajac to Patricia Laurice and Tyson Stephens, $475,000.

Fresh Water Dr., 25-Tyler Adam and Erica Nicole Hickey to Jason M. and Allison J. Weller, $329,900.

Goodwin St., 60-Lexicon Government Services Corp. to Michael Del Rosario Alcantara, $413,750.

Hartford Way, 20-Barbara H. Harkins to Sandra D. Hyde and Brian K.D. Hyde, $225,000.

Hoe Cake Lane, 47-Charles I. Weimer III and Susan B. Lancaster to Alvia Dawn Knutson, $239,000.

Iron Master Dr., 54-Augustine Homes Corp. to Emmanuel and Aba B. Osei Darko, $399,925.

Joshua Rd., 321-Gary P. Hohman and Denise C. Bouchard-Hohman to Maureen E. Gibson, $430,000.

Lafayette St., 21-David C. and Carrie Garza to David J. Lipkin and Natalie Heaton, $395,000.

Landing Dr., 213-NVR Inc. to Aisha Allotey, $268,035.

Manse Rd., 10-Virginia Home Buyers Corp. to Zachary Thomas and Michelle Anne Flanagan, $235,258.

Marshall Pl., 19-Alice Conway Blackburn and Martha Conway Ferrebee to Joy Chavez Dela Cruz and Walter Kevin Chavez Matos, $185,000.

Montauk Ave., 10-Pulte Home Co. to Marc and Anna Reich, $287,674.

Monticello Dr., 614-Hour Homes Inc. to Sandra H. and Karla M. Wright, $549,542.

Myrtle Rd., 24-Samire A. and Elizabeth A. Radman to Cody E. and Cara Barker, $299,900.

Palisades Dr., 47-Pamela L. Blueford and Michael T. Dye to Danita E. and Paul Lawrence Bowman, $500,000.

Peachy Ct., 5-Benjamin S. and Donnalee Johnson to Christine Heit, $365,000.

Pergola Dr., 2-Michael D. and Gail G. Sims to Joshua Dexter and Kathryn Virginia Courtney, $364,385.

Pointe Dr. N., 36-Mark and Dannel Piston to Elena T. Bono, $360,000.

Redskin Dr., 9-Linda L. Monaghan to Anson and Susan Brown, $330,000.

Ridgecrest Ct., 300-Brian S. and Argelis A. Daily to Richard Boone, $236,000.

Ripley Rd., 40-Richard P. and Sounida Britten to Santos Romilia Rivera, $410,000.

Rosedale Dr., 21-Nicholas Joseph and Danielle Jame Tock to Michael A. Searles and Barbara J. Camero-Searles, $345,000.

Saint Jacquelyns Ct., 5-Clayton P. and Kristen L. Simms to Elena Lisbel Blanco and Alberto Guadalupe Blanco, $360,000.

Sentinel Ridge Lane, 133-David M. and Shannon L. Colson to Theodore W. and Holly R. Born, $550,000.

Shermans Ridge Rd., 23-U. S. Home Corp. to Travis S. and Gretchen A. Metheny, $604,350.

Short Branch Rd., 218-Edward and Chong O. Labarge to Derick Abbey, $357,000.

Spring Valley Dr., 822-Matthew Zachary and Janet Louise West to Felicia L. and Joel D. Agnew, $305,000.

Storck Rd., 60-Jeffrey A. Golden Jr. to Robert M. Rumsby and Brittany Spencer, $410,000.

Teri Lyn Ct., 5-David L. Dengler to Jason and Vanessa Dawn Hall Himsey, $385,000.

True Rd., 16-Kenneth R. and Kathleen A. Green to Kerry Rachel Delano, $240,000.

Wakefield Ave., 20-Joseph Massine to John D. Chesser, $299,900.

Waters Cove Ct., 610-Ziemowit M. and Katherine A. Gozdawa-Golebiowski to Milton Siguenza Martinez, $263,000.

Westminster Lane, 116-Nancy Perez Capehart to Patricia Lynn Flaherty, $190,000.

Wild Plum Ct., 18-Dale and Valerie Cottongim to Thomas Edward and Jessica Lynn Aten, $400,000.