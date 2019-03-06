MARYLAND

Homicide victim in Bethesda is identified

A homicide victim whose body was found last week near a road in Montgomery County has been identified, police said.

They gave the man’s name as Francisco De La O De La Cruz, 25. His address has not been confirmed.

His body was found Feb. 25 in a grassy area near a sidewalk in the 10000 block of Old Georgetown Road in Bethesda, partially wrapped in a tarpaulin or other covering, according to Montgomery County police.

His death has been ruled a homicide, though police did not give a cause of death.

De La Cruz’s body was discovered near a heavily traveled road. Police said they do not think he was killed there. An investigation is ongoing.

— Martin Weil

VIRGINIA

Police chief apologizes over remarks on rape

A Virginia police chief has apologized for remarks critics say were tantamount to blaming rape victims for their sexual assaults.

About a dozen people attended a protest Saturday, following remarks from Roanoke police Chief Tim Jones at a February city council meeting that also prompted calls for his resignation. Asked about an increase in reported rapes, Jones said “all too many young women put themselves at risk when alcohol and social behavior goes bad.”

Late Tuesday, the Roanoke Times reported that Jones had released a statement saying he tried to convey “how citizens might best protect themselves” based on information gleaned from police investigations. He offered his “sincere apology,” saying the way he shared the information was insensitive to sexual assault victims.

Jones reports to the city manager, who could not be reached.

— Associated Press

