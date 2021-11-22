Dr. Tiffany Kimbrough, director of the hospital’s Mother-Infant Unit, said the hospital has seen 50 cases since the pandemic began. The condition can occur two to six weeks after a child recovers from a mild or asymptomatic battle with COVID-19. Kids get symptoms like fever, trouble breathing, abdominal pain, vomiting, “and can progress to full shock very quickly,” Kimbrough said. No children with the condition have died on their watch, she said.
Among the cases they’ve seen, a majority of the children affected are kids of color, she said.
The Virginia Department of Health reports 110 cases statewide as of Monday morning.
Despite the “concerning” numbers last month, Kimbrough said they’re hopeful that as more children get vaccinated they will see fewer infections in this age group.