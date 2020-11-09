Hospitals never disbanded their covid-19 emergency preparedness teams. And they’ve been working closely with local and state health officials to monitor case rates and predict possible surge scenarios for the winter.
“The scenarios that we have worked through essentially say if we had as many patients as we had at the peak in the spring, plus the kind of patient volume with flu that we normally have in an average year, and all the other care that is normally demanded of our hospitals, would we overstrain the resources?” said Bob Atlas, president of the Maryland Hospital Association. “And the answer is that we have that covered.”
