BALTIMORE — Baltimore schools began the calendar year with widespread heating outages that left classrooms freezing, and are poised to begin the school year with classrooms ill-equipped to handle extreme heat.

News outlets report that more than 60 Baltimore City schools will release students three hours early Tuesday, while 10 Baltimore County schools won’t even open their doors, as temperatures are expected to exceed 90 degrees. Tuesday is the first day of the academic year for both school systems.

Baltimore city schools established new guidelines for closing schools in hot weather, after years of extreme temperatures in winter and summer highlighted infrastructure problems.

Baltimore County schools’ chief of staff Mychael Dickerson says his district takes it “day by day” when deciding whether schools without air conditioning need to be disclosed.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.