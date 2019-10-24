BALTIMORE — Baltimore hotels and other businesses display signs featuring a hotline for human trafficking victims, but a misprinted number means those calls for help are being met with an error message.

The Baltimore Sun reports officials are scrambling to fix it, but the problem is that the error appears to be enshrined in the city’s legislation. Passed in January, it requires signs that tell victims to “Text ‘BEFREE’ (233722).” But the letters actually correspond to the numbers 233733.