Obviously, we have had hot days in Washington this summer, and more and hotter may be in store. But for now, Saturday happened to be our hottest day of the year, with a high of 98 degrees.

On Saturday and on the day before, Washington’s heat again exhibited its prowess at producing 90-degree days, coming back strong from a setback on Thursday, when it mustered only 87.

Thursday was warm enough to wilt many, but by failing to nudge the mercury a few degrees higher, it deprived us of a chance to boast of enduring a record-matching string of days in the 90s.

But on Friday, the thermometer showed a convincing 96 degrees, and on Saturday, it left even that fairly torrid figure behind.

Saturday, in a clear comeback from what might generously be regarded as a temporary lapse, the heat seemed to speak with true thermal authority.

Its surge to within sight of triple digits seemed to suggest the resolute spirit of a veteran performer, perhaps even asserting that if forecasts are trustworthy, we may have seen nothing yet.