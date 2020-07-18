Thursday was warm enough to wilt many, but by failing to nudge the mercury a few degrees higher, it deprived us of a chance to boast of enduring a record-matching string of days in the 90s.
But on Friday, the thermometer showed a convincing 96 degrees, and on Saturday, it left even that fairly torrid figure behind.
Saturday, in a clear comeback from what might generously be regarded as a temporary lapse, the heat seemed to speak with true thermal authority.
Its surge to within sight of triple digits seemed to suggest the resolute spirit of a veteran performer, perhaps even asserting that if forecasts are trustworthy, we may have seen nothing yet.