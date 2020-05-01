Even if we remained indoors to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, it was possible to see through a window how tenaciously daylight lingered on Friday, as the sun would not be quarantined.
Lately, clouds have seemed to dominate our skies; Friday showed its gray side, too.
But in the evening, clear skies spread over an unusually quiet and subdued city, making it possible to recognize how slowly the sun relinquished the sky.
From sunrise to sunset, daylight — even if, at times, shielded by clouds — surrounded us Friday for 13 hours and 51 minutes.
In our term of anti-viral restriction to our quarters, we have gone 30 days past April 1. And in that period, the length of our days — measured by the sun, not our psyches — has also grown, by an hour and 11 minutes.