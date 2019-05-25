Across the entire Washington region, the first day of the Memorial Day weekend might have seemed quiet in most places, but it was far from placid in a few spots, amid gunshots, a house fire, a collapsing deck and a tornado warning.

The gunshots, which left a man wounded, and the house fire, from which a man was rescued, occurred a mere two blocks apart in the Kingman Park section of Northeast Washington.

The shots were heard around 1 a.m. in the 400 block of 17th Street NE, the D.C. police said. The wounded man was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

Hours later, firefighters said they used a ladder to rescue a seriously injured man from a house fire two blocks away, in the 400 block of 19th Street.

In describing the apparent cause of the blaze, the fire department said vapors ignited after contractors used gasoline to remove paint and tile in the basement.

Elsewhere, at least three people were evaluated by rescue personnel after an occupied deck collapsed in the Germantown area of Montgomery County.

None of the injuries in the incident on Perrone Drive appeared serious, said Pete Piringer, spokesman for the county fire and rescue service.

Although skies for much of the day provided a benign blend of clouds and sunshine, it was not so everywhere and all the time.

Weather spotters reported a funnel cloud in early evening in east central Fauquier County, Va., and the National Weather Service, taking no chances, urged residents to “TAKE COVER NOW!” The warning eventually expired.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news