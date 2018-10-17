ESSEX, Md. — A Maryland house fire has sent three police officers and a 90-year-old woman to the hospital.

Baltimore County Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Tyson tells news outlets Baltimore County police officers arrived before firefighters Tuesday night and went into the house, attempting to use extinguishers on the fire.

They were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, along with the elderly resident. Tyson says all four people were listed in serious condition.

Fire officials rescued three dogs and a cat from the house, but the homeowner tells The Baltimore Sun that the family’s bearded dragon remains missing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.