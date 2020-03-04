No, of course that’s not the way it happened. This was a fancy debutante ball, and things were rather more proper. Miss Elysabeth wasn’t being presented to society as in “civilization,” but to society as in “the rich people who run things.” Such balls have long graced the grand home on Embassy Row.

These days, you don’t have to be a moneyed Washingtonian to visit the house. It’s the headquarters of the Society of the Cincinnati — a sort of super DAR for men — and it’s open to the public.

Stop by, and you’ll see why 2118 Massachusetts Ave. NW has been the scene of so many balls, parties, fetes, receptions, weddings, fundraisers and the like.

“This marble mansion is so big that half a dozen social soirees could be whirling under its ample roof at one and the same time with none in danger of bumping the other,” wrote Washington Post society columnist Elizabeth Ford in a March 1954 story.

Larz and Isabel Anderson — he a Harvard-educated diplomat; she a real estate heiress — built the house, moving in in 1905.

“It was truly designed for entertaining,” said the Society of the Cincinnati’s Glenn A. Hennessey. “They did so on a lavish scale.”

The dining room at Anderson House can seat approximately 50 guests. The kitchen has a private loading dock that goes onto the alley. There are two pantries, a walk-in silver safe, a dumbwaiter …

“They truly thought of their guests’ every need,” said Hennessey, who is assembling material for a project documenting 115 years of entertaining at Anderson House.

Anderson House often played host to foreign dignitaries, starting in 1931 with the King and Queen of Siam.

After Larz’s death in 1937, Isabel donated the house to the Society of the Cincinnati for its headquarters. The mansion continued to be a place for parties, often thrown by the State Department. State had Blair House, but it didn’t get a dedicated event space until the Diplomatic Reception Rooms opened in Foggy Bottom in 1961.

On Sept. 24, 1956, Secretary of State John Foster Dulles hosted a party for Crown Prince Savang Vathana of Laos at Anderson House. Marjorie Merriweather Post entertained there, too, even though she had her own fancy places.

“She was one of the sponsors of a famous 1959 Thanksgiving eve ball held here,” said Hennessey.

But it wasn’t all about the 1 percent. On June 19, 1940, Metropolitan Opera tenor Richard Crooks came to Anderson House to sing at a fundraiser for antiaircraft defense equipment in France. For several years, the Society of the Cincinnati loaned the building for the annual Thrift Shop Board benefit. There was no admission charge, just a request that visitors bring a bundle of old clothes to be sold at the board’s thrift shop.

Hennessey said that as early as the 1950s, the house was used for weddings, typically by families with a connection to the Society of the Cincinnati. Now anyone can rent it for weddings, receptions and corporate events.

“The income helps take care of the house and open it to the public free,” Hennessey said.

The house can accommodate pretty big shindigs.

“I was shocked to find some events had 400, 500 or 600 guests,” Hennessey said. “A few articles talked about guests lined up on the street outside, waiting to go in to the receiving line.”

Hennessey said that sometimes after large events, classified “Lost & Found” ads would appear in District newspapers seeking the return of jewelry that had fallen off in the crush. Another story noted that cutlery sometimes went missing, as guests pocketed a fork or spoon as a souvenir.

If you have photos, invitations or other ephemera connected to Anderson House, Hennessey would love to hear about it. Send him an email at events@societyofthecincinnati.org.

“Any kind of physical aspect they have would be terrific to be able to consider including,” he said.

I think a gown worn to one of those debutante balls would be cool. How about some of that pilfered silverware?

“Wouldn’t that be special?” Hennessey said.