Those who live in the District’s only floating neighborhood like to think of themselves as hardy people — they have to be.

Living on a boat in the Gangplank Marina along the Southwest Waterfront requires a tolerance for accidents, mishaps, extreme weather and close quarters in a way that living “up on the hard,” as residents call it, might not. Still, residents said they were unprepared to spend six days without power during a cold snap that sent temperatures tumbling into the 20s amid some of the coldest days of the season.

About 23 boats were without power from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Jan. 10, according to residents. They were given a reprieve over the weekend, when about 10 inches of snow fell, but the power went off again Monday morning.

The management company, Oasis Marinas, said residents were given ample warning, including two town hall meetings in 2018, when construction schedules and electricity outage dates were explained. But longtime residents said the schedule was murky and dates weren’t confirmed until earlier this month, at which point, they said, marina residents were led to believe the work would last just two days.

Instead, it is scheduled to continue through Thursday, the sixth day.

“When you’re dealing with a community that lives on their boats, it’s essentially the same as shutting off the power to a whole D.C. neighborhood for four or five days in the winter,” said Ivan Eland, who has lived in the marina since 2005.

According to the property manager, residents were told the “scheduled outages could be anywhere from five to eight days at periods of no more than eight hours,” a time frame that typically runs from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. But in emails to residents obtained by The Washington Post, the property manager said snowfall was the reason for ongoing construction and outages.

“As I’m sure you’re aware, we received a lot more snow than expected, which set construction back, which is why the outage is necessary,” wrote Peter Curcio, an assistant general manager at the District Wharf Marina. “We understand that these outages have taken place on some of the coldest days we have had this year, and realize it has been incredibly inconvenient for you all, but it is absolutely necessary to get the new docks up and running.”

Residents — who live in vessels varying from traditional houseboats to yachts — rely more heavily on electricity during the winter, when space heaters are used to keep boats, and those who live inside them, warm. And several instruments on board, including parts of the boats’ plumbing systems, can freeze.

“You have to make sure you bring that internal boat temperature back up as quickly as you can so that things on board will not be compromised because of the cold,” said Darryl Madden, a furloughed federal contractor who has lived in the marina for almost 14 years. “We’re fortunate that most of our boats do have generators.”

But generators need fuel, and fuel costs money.

So, too, does the electricity required to reheat a houseboat after eight hours without.

To make matters worse, residents said, several residents are federal workers or contractors who have been furloughed and unpaid during a partial government shutdown.

Matthew Steenhoek, who is overseeing the project for District Wharf Marina, wrote in an email to The Post this week that the outages had been “well-communicated and planned.” He said residents were offered refuge in a dock building where heat, WiFi, food and drinks would be provided.

But residents who were present on the first day of work said that building also appeared to be without heat.

Several residents have taken refuge at offices and in the homes of friends. Some have sent their pets to the homes of neighbors and relatives until the electricity, and the warmth, returns.

Others said their solution to the problem has been simple: wear more layers.

“I think anytime we go through some kind of hardship, it really speaks to the caliber of people who live here — if one person is suffering, we’re all suffering,” Madden said. “Show me another community where you know not only every neighbor on your street, but you know every neighbor two or three streets down. That’s the kind of community we have here.”

The Gangplank Marina, home to nearly 90 houseboats, was established in 1977 and is home to a diverse crowd of young families, divorcées and empty-nesters.

Though the rules differ for those living on water, D.C. regulations prohibit tenants from living in apartments with temperatures below 68 degrees during the day. On the houseboats, residents said, temperatures have dipped to near freezing.