— Abby Thomas, Silver Spring

Whoops. In his zeal to get to the sculptor’s foundry, Answer Man neglected that essential piece of information.

When last we met, we were at the Clark Mills foundry, which was near the B & O Railroad tracks in Northeast D.C., close to Bladensburg. In 1870, a Washington Evening Star reporter visited the sculptor there and, as journalists must, raised an uncomfortable question.

AD

“It has been charged,” the reporter said, “that your horses are not self-balanced, but that they are cast of heavier metal in the hind quarters and are fastened by the feet to the pedestal.”

AD

This was how other sculptors solved the problem of a horse rearing onto its hind legs. Sometimes, the back end of the horse would be solid, not hollow. Sometimes the tail would be attached to the statue’s base to provide support. Sometimes there would be an artistic element at the front — a branch, a snake — that served as a stabilizing crutch.

Mills told the reporter that the hind quarters of the 15-ton Andrew Jackson statue were not made of a heavier metal. “The casts are hollow except the tail, and are entirely self-balanced, as in this model,” he said.

AD

As he said this, Mills pulled out a small, scale model of the statue that balanced itself wherever he placed it. Mills added: “The only fastening of the foot to the pedestal is that used to prevent mischievous persons from throwing off the statue with a crowbar.”

AD

Even before Mills’s Jackson statue was erected, people were worried it would fall over. To assure them, Mills grabbed onto the front legs of the horse and hung his 156-pound frame from them. The statue didn’t topple.

So how did he do it? A contemporary newspaper reported that Mills had discovered “that a natural horse to get in such a position must throw the center of gravity through the rider to his hind feet. He staked his reputation on that principle, and has, contrary to the prediction of the learned and scientific, triumphed.”

AD

To see this, look at the statue from the side. The Jackson figure sits directly above the horse’s rear legs. A line drawn straight up from the hoofs will bisect Jackson’s chin.

Mills, you might recall, is buried in the District’s Glenwood Cemetery. Philip Reid, the enslaved man so crucial to Mills’s work — especially casting “Freedom,” the figure atop the U.S. Capitol — is buried at National Harmony Memorial Park in Landover.

AD

After Reid was emancipated in 1862, he changed his last name to “Reed” and worked as a plasterer. He was married twice and had one child. Reed died in 1892 and was buried in Graceland Cemetery, which was in D.C.’s Trinidad neighborhood. His remains were moved twice after that, as cemeteries were developed.

AD

A plaque honoring Philip Reed — one of countless enslaved African Americans who worked on the Capitol but the only one whose name is known to historians — was unveiled at Harmony Memorial in 2014.

In club land

Two years ago, Answer Man addressed a question from reader Kojo Nnamdi on the history of Jackie Lee’s, a nightspot on Kennedy Street NW in the Brightwood neighborhood.

Among the issues was how the club got its name. Was there a Jackie Lee? Alas, that detail was left unanswered.

Just last week, Answer Man heard from Jesse Johnson, who opened the club in 1962 with brothers John Davis, Jim Davis and Lyn Davis. All four of them came from Pittsburgh, where Johnson and two-thirds of the Davis brothers drove streetcars or buses.

AD

AD

Johnson said the club’s name was a combination of their names. Jackie was for the three Js — John, Jim and Jesse — while Lee was for Lyn. Johnson remembers going to a lawyer’s office to fill out the incorporation papers and looking through a book to make sure nothing else had that name.

Johnson — 88 and living now in Spotsylvania, Va. — sold his stake in the bar in 1972 after being offered a job at IBM. (“I’m a math nut,” he said.)

His fondest memory of Jackie Lee’s is the night James Brown performed. The Godfather of Soul was in town — appearing at either the Howard Theater or Carter Barron Amphitheatre — and his manager called to say he wanted to drop by Jackie Lee’s after the show.

AD

“He was going to come and play only one song,” Johnson said. “Well the word got out and we had people lined up waiting to get in before he got here.”

AD

By the time Brown arrived, it was after hours. The owners ushered the crowd in and locked the doors.

True to his word, Brown played only one song — but it was two hours long.