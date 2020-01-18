— Richard Burris, Alexandria, Va.

Old No. 1401, as the locomotive is known, did not roll across tracks laid on the Mall. That might have been easier. Nor was the museum built around the engine, as Answer Man once believed. (He may have confused it with the denouement of “Mike Mulligan and His Steam Shovel.”)

In fact, it was only the eastern windows of the museum building that were left unfinished to allow the massive engine to be installed. Placing a locomotive on the ground floor of a museum is more challenging than arranging, say, Dorothy’s ruby slippers on a shelf.

The locomotive — known as a Heavy Pacific type, with three driving wheels on each side — was built in 1926 in Richmond, by the American Locomotive Co. It spent most of its career on Southern Railway’s high-speed run between Washington and Atlanta. The train was retired in 1954 after the railway converted to diesels.

Smithsonian curator John H. White had long desired a representative of this mighty class of locomotive. The engine was donated by Southern and delivered to a truck-painting firm in Alexandria, Va., called Shelton Inc. There it was steam-cleaned and painted in Southern’s green-and-gold livery. The locomotive was towed — on rails — to the Naval Weapons Plant on M Street SE.

“But on rails she had nothing more formidable to face than weather, mechanical failure and cows on the tracks,” The Post wrote in a lead-up to the locomotive’s installation. “Now she faces the District Highway Department and its problems.”

No. 1401 sat for longer than anyone expected.

“We’ve been trying for two months to get a permit to haul her over District streets,” said Aubrey M. Graves of the Merchants Transfer Co., the company overseeing the delivery. “Something keeps getting in the way.”

Basically, it was physics that was in the way. The locomotive weighs 140 tons and is 92 feet long. District officials were afraid of what it might do to the streets it traveled on. It only had to travel a little more than a mile, but besides the asphalt and concrete of the roadbed itself there were underground water pipes, electrical cables, gas lines, steam ducts, tunnels, conduits and grates that could be crushed under the combined 178-ton weight of the engine and its trailer.

Every time a route from the plant to the museum was proposed, a utility or agency objected, fearful of the behemoth’s potential damage.

To better distribute the weight, the trailer rig was redesigned — from seven axles to nine — and a route was finally chosen: north on Sixth Street SW to Independence Avenue, left on Independence to Seventh Street SW, right on Seventh to Pennsylvania Avenue NW, left on Pennsylvania to 12th Street NW and then left on 12th Street to the museum.

No. 1401 began its final journey on the evening of Nov. 25, 1961. The parade crept along at a snail’s pace, with workers putting down large metal plates to bridge the utilities.

Curator White later described the process: “All had gone well to this point but in coming up over the curb onto the museum grounds one of the rear axles of the trailer snapped. The locomotive rocked back and forth. For an instant I thought it might go over on its side, but it did not. We managed to jockey the rig off of the street. There it sat until the next day when repairs could be made.”

Once the rig was fixed, the locomotive was borne to the eastern wall of the museum, then taken off the rig and placed on a temporary turntable. The turntable was rotated to line the engine up with tracks in the exhibit and the locomotive lowered. The topmost valve had cleared the window opening by an inch.

