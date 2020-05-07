There was increasing pressure to reopen as the state’s economy tanked. Neighboring Tennessee had caved. Earlier that day, President Trump had criticized Virginia — again — during a Fox News town hall, singling out the commonwealth as one of the states that “frankly, aren’t going fast enough.”

Northam (D), the nation’s only governor who is also a physician, had said all along that he would let health data guide him in deciding when to ease restrictions. When he convened the call, advisers told him it looked like the data might be falling into place.

Percentage of positive covid-19 tests was bending downward. Hospitalizations were stable, bed capacity good. There were big variables — the state was ramping up its lagging testing program, and that could expose new surges of infection.

But aides said the computer models suggested Virginia was at the beginning of what could be 14 days of decline in the rate of new infections. That was the federal government standard that Northam had said he wanted to see.

The next day, Monday, Northam announced that if the trends held, he would launch “phase one” of rolling back the state’s social and economic shutdown on May 15.

At last, Virginians had a date to circle on the year’s strange calendar. But it only highlighted the remaining uncertainties.

Republicans criticized Northam for not moving faster, particularly for rural parts of the state that have seen little direct impact from the covid-19 pandemic.

Communities in hard-hit Northern Virginia worried that the governor was moving too fast, and jumping ahead of leaders in Maryland and D.C.

His answer to that was an assurance that cities and counties facing a more severe outbreak — particularly in Northern Virginia — could use local authority to impose tighter restrictions than the rest of the state.

The split-the-baby approach seemed to violate Northam’s proclamation just the week before that Virginians would approach the crisis with a united front. But it reflected the complicated task before him.

“It’s all risk. Nothing is completely safe,” Clark Mercer, Northam’s chief of staff, said in an interview. “It’s all measured risks.”

Watching key metrics

Several weeks ago, Northam had hoped May 8 might be the date he could start lifting restrictions.

Northam’s original executive order shutting most nonessential businesses was set to expire just before midnight April 23. But the governor extended it to midnight May 7 because the state was still struggling to ramp up widespread testing.

Infections were soaring, particularly in nursing homes, and health workers issued desperate pleas for the personal protective equipment they needed to safely minister to patients.

Officials worried that hospitals were about to be overloaded, so Northam worked with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to identify locations for temporary facilities.

By late last week, many of those conditions had improved. Hospitals had enough capacity without the temporary help. The state had gotten shipments of protective masks, along with thousands more manufactured by the Department of Corrections. After averaging about 2,600 tests per day, Virginia had doubled its total and was climbing toward its goal of 10,000 daily tests.

Still, Northam’s advisers did not believe there was enough track record to justify lifting the business shutdown order on May 8.

Since declaring a state of emergency on March 12, the governor has maintained a steady schedule of 7:30 a.m. weekday meetings with a core team including Mercer, health secretary Dan Carey and public safety secretary Brian Moran.

That group meets in person in the Patrick Henry Building, a few steps from the Executive Mansion, wearing masks (at least until they start talking) and checking body temperatures before convening. None has been tested for coronavirus, Mercer said.

Regular weekend meetings are all dial-in.

Last Friday, the advisers gave Northam a set of briefing slides with proposals for what it might look like to start reopening the economy.

The pandemic is estimated to cost Virginia $3 billion in expenses and lost revenue over the remainder of this fiscal year and the next two. Unemployment claims are at record highs, weeks after Virginia had neared record lows.

In an interview, Northam emphasized that he prioritizes public health over rescuing the economy. “We’ll never recover economically unless we get the health crisis under control and behind us,” he said.

But it’s more complicated than that. Northam had championed a long list of social programs that are now frozen because of the budget crisis. And Mercer acknowledged that a longer shutdown would itself harm the health and well-being of residents.

Angela Navarro, deputy secretary of commerce and trade, has been working with Laurie Forlano, the state epidemiologist, to coordinate a balanced approach.

Forlano’s team provides data and metrics for when the state could move to “phase one” of a projected three-phase recovery. Navarro’s team has designed what the phases would look like.

Their work shaped the recommendations Northam took home on Friday, along with a key question: When to start rolling them out.

Sunday night meeting

All weekend, Northam mulled the briefing slides. He has rarely ventured from the mansion and the offices next door since the crisis began, and aides described few distractions other than occasional runs or taking his new puppy for a walk.

A close adviser said Northam tried watching the hit Netflix documentary “The Tiger King” but gave up after half an episode.

In the Sunday night call, Navarro discussed what it might look like to reopen in phases, focusing on public health data as the underpinning of when and how to act. She discussed “mitigation measures”: how reopened businesses would have to require social distancing, enhanced cleaning and wearing of face coverings.

General gatherings of 10 or more would still be prohibited, but restaurants could reopen if they cut capacity.

Those steps were aimed not only at halting the spread of disease, but at making consumers feel confident enough to go back out into the marketplace.

Northam peppered her with questions: How would they handle campgrounds? Farmers markets? Beaches?

Initially, Northam had been open to the idea that some remote parts of the state might be allowed to ease restrictions first. But advisers said the business people they consulted were strongly against that — worried that people from populous parts of the state would flock there and bring more infections.

Data from the weekend confirmed that new infections as a percentage of total testing was leveling off, officials said. The health team, consulting with various computer models, said extending the business shutdown by one more week could allow for a 14-day trend of declining infections.

So that provided a date: May 15.

Trouble in the north

Northam announced his decision Monday, tempering it with the observation that circumstances could still change.

Leaders in Northern Virginia reacted with alarm. The next day, they wrote him to express a “strong desire” to be included in any decisions about reopening.

“As you know, our communities are unique, and our needs remain great,” read the letter signed by Loudoun board chair Phyllis J. Randall (D), Fairfax board chair Jeff C. McKay (D) and Prince William board chair Ann B. Wheeler (D). “This is not an attempt to slow our progress. Rather, a recognition of the need for greater collaboration between state and local governments.”

In Fairfax, county executive Bryan J. Hill said he hoped the state would give localities flexibility. “There is no county in Northern Virginia that is on a downward slope right now,” he said. “Everybody is feeling the same pressure.”

Arlington County board chair Libby Garvey (D) wanted assurances that the board could use emergency powers to curb any phased reopening. “We’re very concerned,” Garvey said. “We’ve gotta have some ability to protect people.”

Mercer said Northam was reaching out to the leaders and planned to speak with the Northern Virginia Regional Commission to explain the situation.

Northam also spoke this week with Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), who had said they were not ready to go as far as Virginia and were concerned that the capital region have a consistent approach.

An aide to Bowser said later that she was pleased with the idea that Northern Virginia could maintain tighter restrictions. And Hogan said Wednesday that he, too, might consider moving to phase 1 of reopening next week if the data supports it.

Northam and his aides said the potential carveout for Northern Virginia — or any other part of the state where the crisis is most acute, such as Eastern Shore poultry plants — is not inconsistent with the idea of a unified reopening.

The May 15 conditions are a “floor,” Mercer said, a base level that all must meet before anyone can reopen.

If that sounds ambiguous, it’s a good glimpse of the future. On Wednesday, as Northam explained the idea at a public briefing, cars of protesters drove around the state Capitol, honking their horns and demanding that he reopen the state immediately.