Gorillas are jocularly regarded as animals that are pretty much permitted to do as they please. But when Moke was only a few months old, the keepers wrote, he could be vaccinated without much fuss.

Shots are needed, the keepers noted, because among the similarities between us and our gorilla cousins is a mutual vulnerability to the flu.

AD

But in time, the keepers wrote, Moke, not yet 2, grew too aware of his surroundings to sit passively for sticks and jabs.

AD

“We could not sneak them in without him noticing,” as was previously done, they wrote.

But it appears that even a chest-thumping western lowland gorilla, one already schooled in intimidation, may be taught to tolerate the needle.

That requires “positive reinforcement training” for Moke and his kind. “They are always free to walk away,” the keepers wrote, but if they take part, the reward is their favorite food.

When a keeper tapped her shoulder, Moke, a quick learner, began putting his own shoulder against the mesh of his enclosure. For that he got fruit or nuts.

AD

Training continued by steps. A human finger on his shoulder. A capped syringe to his arm. A blunted needle. Finally, the actual shot.