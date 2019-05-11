Columnist

Can you tell me anything about the Freedom Train that came to Union Station around 1950? My mother took me to see it and I don’t know the details of why it came through.

— Christine Stephens, Capitol Heights, Md.

On Nov. 27, 1947 — Thanksgiving Day — Charles A. Marlow of Mount Pleasant rose early and headed to Track 4 at Union Station. The 40-year-old copyright examiner and retired Army sergeant was determined to be first in line for the Freedom Train. And he was. It was 4 a.m., and he would wait six hours for it to open its doors.

What Marlow and the thousands of others who queued behind him would find inside was a train full o’ freedom — or at least full of documents that attempted to tell the uplifting story of the United States, from a letter Christopher Columbus wrote describing the land he had “discovered” to the surrender documents signed just two years earlier by the Germans, ending the war in Europe.

The idea to send a history-filled train around the country came from William Coblenz, an assistant director at the Department of Justice. Coblenz was in the habit of walking at lunchtime from his office to the National Archives and perusing the historic documents there. Many Americans, he figured, would never get the chance to visit such treasures. Why not bring the treasures to them?

He took the idea to Attorney General Tom C. Clark, who was supportive. Clark said that “a positive and demanding need has arisen in our country for emphasizing the blessings of the American heritage.”



At Washington’s Union Station in November 1947. (Evening Star Collection/D.C. Public Library Washingtoniana Division)

Many felt this heritage was endangered. America had won the war against the Axis, but black citizens faced discrimination throughout the country, especially in the Deep South. Juvenile delinquency seemed on the rise everywhere. Communism was creeping in on its little red feet.

Perhaps gazing upon Patrick Henry’s notes for his “Give me liberty or give me death” speech or looking at the original Bill of Rights, Emancipation Proclamation and similar documents borrowed from the National Archives, the Library of Congress and other agencies, would help.

With the support of President Harry S. Truman, a nonpartisan group called the American Heritage Foundation was formed. It was supported by U.S. corporations such as Paramount Pictures, U.S. Steel and Standard Oil.

The Pennsylvania Railroad donated seven cars for the train: a baggage car, three cars for the 41-person crew (including a detachment of Marines to stand guard) and three special reinforced-steel cars for the exhibits.

The train was pulled by a streamlined diesel-electric engine built by American Locomotive and General Electric. It all had a gleaming white paint job with red and blue stripes.

The Freedom Train started its journey in Philadelphia on Sept. 17, 1947, the 160th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution.

Freedom Train mania gripped the nation. Irving Berlin wrote a song, recorded by Bing Crosby and the Andrews Sisters: “If you hate the laws that you’re obeying, you can shout your anger to the crowd,” went one verse. “We may disagree with what you’re saying, but we’ll fight to let you say it loud. That’s how it’s always been and how it will remain, so long as all of us keep riding on the Freedom Train.”

Cities were encouraged to celebrate the train’s arrival with “Rededication Week”: patriotic activities organized by and for government agencies, civic organizations, labor groups, veteran’s groups, women’s clubs and schools.

The train was open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. In many cities, this proved not enough time. After 3,000 people in Bangor, Maine, were turned away, a reporter noted, “There was some grumbling and there were some words one does not associate with freedom of speech.”

A bigger problem was that the Freedom Train celebrated the U.S.A. as it wanted to think of itself, not as it necessarily was. Despite the organizers’ insistence that crowds be integrated — “We believe that the overwhelming mass of Americans in all sections of the country will support this position,” said the American Heritage Foundation — the white mayors of Memphis and Birmingham, Ala., refused to promise that whites and blacks would be allowed onboard together. The train bypassed those cities completely.

In the weeks leading up to the Freedom Train’s two-day visit to Washington, a generic ad for it went up in the city’s street cars. “Who says my vote doesn’t count?” read the ad in part. “My vote counts as much as the president’s vote. My vote has the power to help hire or fire a senator, a governor, a mayor.”

That might have been inspiring in other cities, but it chafed in taxation-without-representation Washington.

In its 15-month journey, the Freedom Train visited every state in the union — the first to do so — logging 37,160 miles and stopping in 326 cities. More than 3.5 million Americans visited it.

Before they left the train, many of them leaned down to put their signatures on a long scroll, the Freedom Pledge:

I am an American. A free American.

Free to speak — without fear

Free to worship God in my own way

Free to stand for what I think right

Free to oppose what I believe wrong

Free to choose those who govern my country

This heritage of Freedom I pledge to uphold

For myself and all mankind.

