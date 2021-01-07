“Get out of town! [Expletive] treasonous pieces of [expletive]!” the lawyer screamed from his wrought iron, townhouse porch at the mob carrying Trump flags down his Northwest Washington street.

He’s in a fast-gentrifying part of town — one that has an of-the-moment cidery and pintxos restaurants, yet still has porch-sitting grandmothers who are third-generation Black Washingtonians. It’s a street that doesn’t always get close to the tourist and political action of D.C.

So it was surprising when Trump supporters marched down the street.

“I saw the way that people of color, our neighbors of color, were put down by police — brutally — during the protests this summer,” Tracey said. “We all have our triggering issues and just seeing those flags, the people coming into a city where we respect each other’s diversity and they have none of that . . . that was it for me.”

A Black woman in her car, waiting at a stoplight outside Tracey’s house, heard his rage at what happened to D.C.

“I know! They really destroying our city!” she called out from her driver’s side window, in an exchange that was recorded by Norwegian journalist Veronica Westhrin and her film crew, who happened to be on the block when Tracey reached his boiling point.

He responded to her: “They’re destroying the [expletive] city and it’s like nobody gives a [expletive].”

The next morning, after the exchange had gone viral on social media, with more than 511,000 views, and the lawyer, who is not on social media, became #guyonporch, Tracey said he had no regrets.

Well, maybe one.

“I could’ve professed it a little less profanely,” he said, when we talked on the phone.

Tracey moved to D.C. from Delaware 22 years ago and loves the vibrant diversity of the city. And, like just about anyone who lives in D.C. full-time, is well aware of the stubborn racism woven into daily life, even here.

“If that were Black Lives Matter, they’d have tanks rolling down Pennsylvania Avenue,” he yelled to the woman in the car, to everyone on the street, to a world that may not see the absurdity of what was happening in the nation’s capital.

“But they let these [expletive] . . . take over the [expletive] Capitol!” he said.

The woman in the car told him it made her “teary-eyed,” and you can hear Tracey going on in the background as she wiped at her cheeks with her fingers, then the back of her hand.

“We’d die,” she said, if she or any Black Lives Matter protesters tried to storm the Capitol building.