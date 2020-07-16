“People recognize that it happens, but virtually no one understands the magnitude,” he said.

The Howard County Council voted 4 to 1 along party lines on July 6 for the new standards, with Republican David Yungmann the sole vote against the measure. County Executive Calvin Ball, a Democrat, signed the legislation into law the next day.

“What [the bill] really is referring to is these big glass buildings today that literally threaten the existence of birds because birds fly into the glass, unable to realize that it is glass, said the council chair, Deb Jung, who introduced the legislation. “They are dying by the millions as a result of these big, glass buildings.”

Now when building permit applications are submitted to the county, applicants also must submit documentation showing the design meets bird-friendly specifications from the global Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) green building certification program.

To qualify for the LEED credit, a building must not exceed allowable bird threat levels, which are calculated by several factors including facade materials, height, outdoor lighting and fly-through considerations.

Christine Conn, chair of the Howard County Environmental Sustainability Board, also testified at the public hearing and described the legislation as an environmental and economic win.

“To me, sustainability is about . . . looking at the long-term benefits,” Conn said. “We’re protecting birds, we’re reducing energy consumption and we’re reducing greenhouse gas emissions. And at the end of the day, we’re saving money. It’s a cost-savings measure, and it just makes economic sense.”

According to Sutherland, buildings with lots of windows require more energy to keep cool and to heat. When buildings are designed with birds in mind, they need less energy.

While the legislation does not require buildings to be retrofitted, some facilities in the county will be, including the Robinson Nature Center in Columbia and the Howard County Conservancy in Woodstock.

“[We’re] proud to see Howard County as the first in Maryland to pass bird-safe building legislation,” said Howard Schwartz, conservation chair of the Howard County Bird Club.

The hope for conservationists now shifts to passing statewide legislation and similar bills in other local jurisdictions.

“We hope this will serve as a model for other counties and provide a strong push to get legislation passed for a statewide bill in the General Assembly,” Schwartz said, noting that a measure passed the Maryland Senate and House of Delegates in 2019. “We hope for success in 2021 if the General Assembly reconvenes.”

Conn said if the state legislation gets passed next year, Howard County’s law and the state’s will be complementary. A bill that passed the state House and was awaiting Senate approval when the coronavirus pandemic struck this spring would have required similar bird-friendly design standards for state buildings.

Sutherland has shifted his efforts to bringing similar legislation to the forefront in neighboring counties including Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Frederick and Montgomery.

“It takes government’s vision to move forward and break that barrier, and it’s so much easier for other jurisdictions to move through,” Conn said. “It’s so much easier to convince other legislatures that this [legislation] does make sense.”