Heavy airport traffic on the Sunday that ends Thanksgiving weekend is almost as much a holiday tradition as turkey, but every year seems to create fresh memories and vexations.

A woman who said she uses Reagan National Airport regularly said Sunday night’s tie-ups were “by far the worst” she had seen.

The traveler, Caroline Rayburn, said she had never waited long for a taxi, but Sunday night, she said she had been in line for more than 25 minutes.

“It was a complete disaster,” Northern Virginia resident Laura Vogel said of the traffic. “I’ve never seen it so bad.” Some people left cars to walk to the terminal, she said.

Calling roads “saturated,” the airport suggested drop-offs and pickups at nearby Metro stations.

Washington’s weather was fine, and Metro was running, unlike an earlier weekend when severe traffic congestions beset the airport.

However, travel specialists predicted that more trips would be taken this Thanksgiving holiday than in many years.

In addition, bad weather elsewhere in the country delayed flights. A Chicago television station reported more than 800 flights were canceled because of a major winter storm.

Some frustration was mitigated by unexpected grace notes.

Opera singer Joshua Blue said he was stuck in “horrendous traffic,” from the airport. But he said, the Uber driver gleefully clapped along to Pharrell Williams’s “Happy” and it was “just the most wholesome thing.”