NOKESVILLE, Va. — Police say human remains found in Virginia belong to a teenager who had been reported missing more than a month ago.

A Prince William County police news release says the remains were positively identified as those of 16-year-old Palmer Curtis Marsh, of Nokesville. Detectives located his remains in a wooded area Tuesday, with the assistance of the FBI.

News outlets report Palmer had been reported missing to police on May 4 after he was last seen leaving his residence on foot toward a wooded area of his family’s property in Nokesville on May 2.

Police say no foul play is suspected at this time. Detectives are awaiting the final results of the medical examiner’s report to confirm the cause and manner of death.

