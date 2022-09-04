Humane Society offers ‘field trip’ program for shelter dogs

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Humane Society is letting the dogs out. A new program called Paws Around P’Town pairs shelter dogs with community members for daylong field trips to the beach, a park or even a person’s couch. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Alison Fechino, executive director of the Portsmouth Humane Society, said she hopes the program will emphasize that helping shelter pets is possible for everyone, including those with a busy schedule.

“It helps us by, first of all, getting the dogs out of their cages,” Fechino said. “And it gives them the one-on-one time they deserve.”

Anyone who’s at least 18 can participate. Individuals can select a dog after reviewing its documented personality traits, or shelter staff can work to find the right fit.

One recent Saturday, Suffolk residents Cassie and Hailey Caldwell picked up Morgan, a 5-year-old female pit bull mix, for a day of fun. The mother and daughter cannot have animals where they live, so weekend trips are a great way for them to enjoy time with some furry friends.

They said after grabbing a “pup cup” of whipped cream for Morgan, a trip to the beach or a local park was on the itinerary. They’ve taken several dogs on field trips since the program started in May, but this was their first day with Morgan. They typically seek dogs that do well around children or haven’t yet been checked out for a field trip.

They liked Morgan because she loves to cuddle.

Amanda McQuarry, the shelter director, said 70 is the maximum number of dogs the facility ideally can support, but 90 is the absolute cut-off. The shelter has reached 90 this summer, but the program has alleviated some of the burden the staff experiences.

Since many of the dogs’ histories are unknown, the field trips allow staff to gather information about the canine companions.

“We’ve learned a lot about the pets that we’ve sent out on field trips,” Fechino said. “We’ve learned who does well in busy settings, who’s good with other dogs, who’s good with kids.”

McQuarry said many facilities have similar programs, and research shows leaving a packed shelter for at least two hours can be beneficial for a dog’s overall well-being. About 100 dogs have enjoyed field trips since the program launched, with check-outs coming almost daily. The trips have resulted in a few adoptions, but McQuarry said that’s not necessarily the end goal.

Hailey Caldwell said the pressure of adopting a dog can prevent people from fostering or taking a dog out for the day. But daylong field trips are still a great way to get them out of the shelter.

“Definitely come out and try it,” Cassie Caldwell said. “Get to know a dog.”

The shelter has a temporary foster program, but Paws Around P’Town is only intended for field trips.

