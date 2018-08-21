Columnist

Can’t we all just get along?

The answer is yes, at least according to the folks at Resolution Virginia. That’s an association that represents mediators, those trained professionals who sit down with fractious parties — divorcing parents, landlords and tenants, employees and bosses — and try to get them on the same page.

“I think people are talking so much these days about how we’re maybe becoming more uncivil and having trouble talking with each other, especially when we disagree,” said Christine Poulson, executive director of Resolution Virginia. “The work we do is to try to bring people together.”

To that end, the group has unveiled a new special license plate available to drivers in the commonwealth. It features the silhouette of a skyline — from a city to a farm — below a multiracial group of arms holding up a globe. At the bottom are the words “Community Peacebuilding.”

It’s their second special plate. In 2007 — when it was known as the Virginia Association for Community Conflict Resolution — the group had a plate with a dove on it.

“We realized the dove would appeal to certain people but another image of peace-building could appeal to a whole other set of people,” Poulson said.



Virginia's new "Community Peacebuilding" special license plate. (Dean Paris)

The new plate was designed by Dean Paris of Paris Design in Takoma Park, Md. His typical work includes designing museum exhibits. I asked whether he’d be keeping his eyes peeled while driving, hoping to see his handiwork.

“Of course I will,” Paris said. “I’m going to be Community Peacebuilding license-plate spotting.”

Paris said the last project he worked on that had such a visible presence in the greater world was the label for cans of Alpo dog food 30 years ago.

Said Poulson: “The message that we wanted to give people was, ‘We can do this. We can work together. We can make the world a better place when we are cooperating with each other and helping each other.’

“And it just so happens that while we were trying to come up with what design and message we wanted, the events unfolded in Charlottesville. It became even more relevant then. We wanted people to be able to show on their vehicle that they really support people coming together.”

That’s a lot to ask of a license plate. But mediators are nothing if not hopeful. When Poulson ran a mediation center in Roanoke, she and her staff would scan the newspaper each morning, looking for articles about lawsuits. Then they’d call up the parties and say: “I understand this is going to litigation. Would you be interested in coming in?”

It’s benevolent ambulance-chasing.

“The challenge has always been to get in on the ground floor, to try to get in at the earliest stage,” she said. “Most of our work happens after someone’s already been in court, unfortunately.”

But doesn’t it seem like no one really wants to get along these days? We’d rather scorch the Earth than find common ground.

Poulson said consensus can be found when warring parties realize they have something in common. Think of parents involved in a custody dispute.

“Even though they might rather wring each others’ necks, because children are involved they’re willing to work together,” Poulson said. “We’re always trying to argue that you never know when you’re going to need that person. You never know when that person is going to come back in your life.”

The Community Peacebuilding plates are available now. They cost $25, $15 of which will go to Virginia’s nonprofit community dispute-resolution centers. The last plate that Resolution Virginia sponsored raised more than $400,000.

Another new Virginia plate features an eyeball atop the receding dashed yellow lines of a roadway. The message: “Eyes on the Road.” It was designed by Kaya Windpainter, a student at Blacksburg High School, for the DMV’s Take Action Against Distraction design contest.

Imagine a world where there’s both peace and no texting while driving.

Bird brain

A few weeks ago, I wrote about birding in Chincoteague, Va. Gretchen Knapp, the National Park Service ranger showing off the species there, pointed out a mistake I made in that column. It isn’t the tricolored heron that has a confused posture. It’s the little blue heron.

Wrote Knapp, “The tricolored heron is the one that sometimes holds its wings out to the side when feeding.”

Why? Apparently to create areas of shade that lure tasty fish. Sneaky.

Reuniting

These area high schools are reuniting soon:

Eastern High (D.C.) Class of 1958 — Oct. 20. For information, call Marian Holmes Jones at 301-332-0521.

High Point High Class of 1967 — Aug. 25. For information, call Tom Hill at 240-417-5484.

Northwestern High (Hyattsville, Md.) Class of 1968 — Sept. 27 to 29. Contact Kathy Bryant at 301-906-4442 or kbryant20740@yahoo.com.

