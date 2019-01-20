Pennsylvania-based Giant Food is rolling out robots to patrol the aisles. We could use them around here to maintain discipline. (Matt Rourke/Associated Press)

Columnist

I was so excited when I heard that Giant Food stores were getting robots. About time, I thought.

Then it turned out that it’s the other Giant — the one based in Carlisle, Pa. — that’s being outfitted with rolling, googly-eyed monoliths nicknamed “Marty.” For now, our Landover, Md.-based Giant chain will remain depressingly robot-free.

That’s too bad, because if there’s one thing my Giant needs, it’s a pitiless supermarket RoboCop enforcing the rules of the Scan It lane.

Never heard of Scan It? Allow me to explain. Scan It is a handheld device that allows Giant shoppers to do the work of a cashier. You roll through the aisles and point it at the bar codes of your Oreos and extra-virgin olive oil.

When you’re all done, you punch a button on the device and it displays a bar code of its own, which you scan at the self-serve checkout — in a special, exclusive Scan It lane, no less. Giant also has an app that lets you do the same thing with your smartphone.

When it works, it’s a wonderful timesaver. Except, it never works. Oh, the scanner and the app usually work. What doesn’t work — at my Giant, anyway — is the special Scan It checkout lane.

If “Jurassic Park” taught us anything, it’s that in any complex system, humans are the weak link. And so it is at the Scan It lane. It’s clogged with people who don’t get the concept. They treat it like a regular self-checkout lane, unpacking their baskets and scanning their cans of tomato soup and tuna fish, jars of pimentos, rolls of toilet paper, boxes of dog treats, sticks of antiperspirant and melting bags of party ice.

Of course, I’ve already done my scanning. I was diligently scanning as I went along. I was packing my own reusable grocery bags, too. I should be able to stroll — stroll! — to the Scan It lane, scan my final bar code, insert my credit card, tear off my receipt and be on my way.

Scan It is the TSA Clear of the grocery-shopping world.

Or should be. The other day, the guy in front of me stood at the Scan It checkout with a rotisserie chicken in one hand and a wad of dollars in the other, looking for an orifice in which to shove his money. He couldn’t fathom why he couldn’t pay.

“Scan It doesn’t take cash,” I said through gritted teeth.

There’s a sign at my Giant that says “Express Checkout: This register is open for Scan It customers to complete their purchases using electronic payment.” That’s apparently too subtle.

Giant could position a staffer there, someone to direct non-Scan-Itters to the regular self-checkout machines. But since the whole point of Scan It is to reduce head count, that’s not going to happen.

No, it’s got to be a robot. With a laser beam.

Ice escapades

Last week, I wrote about how people should clear the snow off the roof of their vehicle. I heard from some readers who said the extra weight was good for traction and others who said they were too short to reach the top.

And then I heard from some motorists who had seen how dangerous uncleared snow can be. In the 1990s, Andrew Johns was driving south on Route 15 north of Thurmont, Md., after a ski trip.

“The van in front of me had several inches of snow on top of it,” wrote Andrew, of Alexandria, Va. “Without warning, that pile of snow, which had refrozen into a solid slab, lifted off the roof of the van, flipping up into the air and crashing back towards me. It struck the passenger side of my windshield edge-on and punched a four-inch diameter hole in the middle of my windshield. That incident terrified me.”

You may remember the late-winter snow that fell in March 2017. Bob Reddersen of Burke, Va., does. He was on the Beltway when a sheet of icy snow as big as a car hood lifted from the roof of a Toyota Corolla.

“Before I could take any action it sliced into my van, destroying the bumper, headlights, A/C condenser and bending the radiator,” Bob wrote. The incident caused almost $3,000 worth of damage.

“What didn’t occur to me as I limped the car off the road,” Bob wrote, “was that if I had been a fraction of a second closer to that car, it could have sliced through my windshield and killed me.”

Bob said he uses a push broom to clear the snow off his vehicle.

“No excuses,” he wrote. “Clean off your car before you kill someone.”

Twitter: @johnkelly

For previous columns, visit washingtonpost.com/john-kelly.