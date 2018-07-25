VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two men are charged with animal fighting after more than 200 chickens were seized from a Virginia home.

News outlets report 52-year-old Emmannuel Limh Garcia and 75-year-old Rolando Salazar Geronimo were arrested this week. A city of Virginia Beach release says animal control and police officers entered a city home Monday as part of an ongoing investigation. They found hundreds of chickens that were then surrendered by their owner. It’s unclear who owned the chickens or what condition the chickens were found in.

Animal Control Supervisor Meghan Conti says the chickens are being cared for by animal control. She says animals are usually adopted out, transferred or euthanized. Conti says the state veterinarian’s office is helping officers decide what’s next for the chickens.

It’s unclear if the men have lawyers.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.