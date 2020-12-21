In the first days of vaccine delivery last week, the city administered more than 4,500 of the 6,825 doses of the Pfizer vaccine that it received from the federal government, coronavirus vaccine program leader Dr. Ankoor Shah said at a news conference Monday. This week, the federal government will allot another 4,875 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 12,600 doses of the newly approved Moderna vaccine to the city.

The District will also receive 8,775 doses of Pfizer vaccine from Virginia and 8,000 doses of Moderna vaccine from Maryland, Shah said, after those states agreed to share their supply to help vaccinate health care workers at their place of work in the District, although many live outside the city.

The District does not have any agreement in place for receiving further batches from its neighboring states, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development John Falcicchio.

Maryland was allocated more than 191,000 doses altogether of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which will allow it to vaccinate 90 percent of the state’s front-line hospital staff, according to a Monday news release.

The state anticipates receiving 104,300 doses this week of the Moderna vaccine, which was authorized by the Food and Drug Administration Friday. Officials also expect an additional 36,075 doses of the Pfizer vaccine; the state received 50,700 doses of that vaccine last week.

Maryland nursing home staff and residents also can expect to get vaccinated in coming days, officials said.

The coronavirus’ deadly march through D.C., Maryland and Virginia continues, with 32 deaths reported on Monday and another 6,446 people reported to have tested positive for the virus, according to numbers released by the three jurisdictions.

Virginia reported 4,042 new cases, Maryland reported 2,265 and D.C. 139, slightly higher than the rolling seven-day average. Maryland had the most deaths reported Monday, with 23, followed by D.C.’s five and Virginia’s four.

Since the pandemic began, the greater Washington region has had 590,703 reported coronavirus cases and 10,867 deaths due to covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Virginia has reported 310,890 cases and 4,654 deaths. Maryland has tallied 253,073 total cases and 5,471 deaths. The District has counted 26,740 cases and 742 deaths.

Since the Pfizer vaccine is much more difficult to store than the Moderna vaccine, the District’s Pfizer will go to hospitals to treat their workers, Shah said.

The Moderna vaccine will go to several nonprofit organizations and for-profit companies — including Bread for the City, Mary’s Center, Community of Hope, Giant Food and Safeway — where workers like home health aides can register to receive the vaccine. CVS and Walgreens pharmacists will visit long-term care facilities to administer the vaccine to both residents and staff.

The general public will not be able to receive the vaccine at pharmacies like Safeway and Walgreens until prioritized populations have received it first.

Meanwhile, the demand for coronavirus tests that spiked in the fall has remained high in the city; Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said Monday that the city tested 20,700 people last week, an increase of 2,000 people from the week before.

The city also clarified some of its requirements for restaurants, after Bowser issued a late-night order on Friday to shut down indoor dining as well as indoor visits to libraries and museums for three weeks, beginning Wednesday. Tents and awnings at outdoor seating locations must be open on at least two sides, officials said. Restaurants will no longer be asked to close outdoor dining when temperatures drop below 32 degrees, only during snow emergencies, said John Falcicchio, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development.

“Some of the protocols that we put in place were a little more stringent than they needed to be,” Falcicchio said. “The temperature could drop while somebody is in the middle of a meal.”

Bowser said that the health department advised a three-week shutdown, and Falcicchio said he did not expect the hiatus on indoor dining would be extended further into January.

“We have every intention to lift it after the 15th,” he said.