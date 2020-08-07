There are government and private programs that are trying to connect residents to broadband. But some worry service won’t come soon enough.
One challenge is that providers often are unwilling to cover some rural areas because it costs more to build a network and there are fewer customers.
Republican Gov. Larry Hogan created the state’s Office of Rural Broadband to help secure federal funds and offers grants to offset costs. But local officials say it can be a very slow process.
